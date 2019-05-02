How to Watch Kentucky Derby Without Cable 2019

You can watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby without cable via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

It’s once again time for the most exciting two minutes in sports, otherwise known as the Kentucky Derby. This year marks the 145th running of the historic 1 1/4-mile trip around Churchill Downs, and we’ve got you covered with the complete rundown on how to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby without cable.

The race itself is scheduled for Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET on NBC, but there will also be coverage on Thursday (Thurby, 4-6:30 p.m. ET), Friday (Kentucky Oaks complete card, 12-6:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday (Kentucky Derby undercard, 12-2:30 p.m. ET) on NBC Sports Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both NBC and NBCSN via FuboTV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu With Live TV or Sling TV. You can sign up and watch coverage of the Kentucky Derby via any of those links, or you can read on for a more complete rundown of each one:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are two of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby (and other races and coverage) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby (and other races and coverage) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby (and other races and coverage) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby (and other races and coverage) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Kentucky Derby Preview

Last year, on his way to becoming the second Triple Crown winner in four years, Justify handled the sloppy conditions at a rainy Churchill Downs to delivery Bob Baffert his fifth Kentucky Derby win. One more, and Baffert will tie Ben Jones for the most trainer wins in Derby history.

And he has three legitimate contenders to help him accomplish that feat in 2019.

Roadster is generally considered Baffert’s best bet this year after racing to a win in the Grade-1 Santa Anita Derby in early April. Justify followed the same path last year, and of the previous five Santa Anita winners, two (Justify and California Chrome) have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby, and four have finished in the top three at Churchill Downs. That said, he’ll have a new jockey in Florent Geroux, who has yet to capture a win in any of the Triple Crown races.

Baffert’s next contender is Game Winner. He has finished second in each of his 2019 starts, including the Santa Anita Derby against Roadster, but he also has previous wins in Grade-1 races such as the American Pharoah Stakes in September and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November.

Improbable will likely enter with the longest odds of Baffert’s trio, but this isn’t quite as large of an underdog as the name might suggest. He gave former Derby favorite Omaha Beach a run for his money at the Arkansas Derby a couple weeks ago, and he clearly has shown to have the speed and talent necessary to win with the right trip.

Speaking of Omaha Beach, he was scratched on Wednesday due to an entrapped epiglottis, only further opening the door for one of Baffert’s trio to enter the winner’s circle.

“After training this morning we noticed him cough a few times,” said Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach’s trainer. “It caused us to scope him and we found an entrapped epiglottis. We can’t fix it this week so we’ll have to have a procedure done in a few days and probably be out of training for three weeks.

That means Baffert’s biggest competition will come in the form of Wood Memorial winner Tacitus and Florida Derby winner Maximum Security. The latter is one of just two horses in this year’s field (along with Improbable) to have registered a Beyer Speed Figure of more than 100.