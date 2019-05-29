How to Watch The InBetween Premiere Online

NBC’s The InBetween premieres tonight at 10/9c. The long-awaited series premiere of the supernatural crime drama stars Harriet Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Paul Blackthorne and Chad James Buchanan. The show follows a woman who communicates with the dead to help detectives solve murder cases and the most difficult cold cases of her town.

A New Supernatural Crime Drama For Sci-Fi Lovers

“It’s like Medium, but created by somebody who loved Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” creator Moira Kirland says of her supernatural crime drama. The series stars Harriet Dyer as psychic heroine Cassie, who uses a “potpourri of mostly awful abilities,” such as the supernatural ability to see ghosts, to help solve crimes and cold cases, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s interesting when someone’s gifted but isn’t jazzed about it,” says Dyer. “It’s more ‘Do I have to?’ than ‘Thank God I’m out from the cupboard under the stairs.’ Cassie doesn’t find herself in this gift, but she might learn to be more like Harry Potter along the way.”

Check out the full series synopsis below, courtesy of NBC:

Cassie Bedford was born with a rare ability. She has visions… whether she likes it or not. Sometimes Cassie sees events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future. Sometimes she encounters unsettled spirits who need her help. When her father, Detective Tom Hackett, and his new partner, former FBI agent Damien Asante, need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities and helps solve some of the city’s most challenging cases. From Writer/Executive Producer Moira Kirland (“Castle,” “Madam Secretary”) comes this suspenseful new character-driven procedural drama. The series stars Harriet Dyer (“Cassie Bedford”), Justin Cornwell (“Damien Asante”), Anne-Marie Johnson (“Lieutenant Swanstrom”), Cindy Luna (“Detective Marina Salinas”), Chad James Buchanan (“Will”) and Paul Blackthorne (“Tom Hackett”). Moira Kirland serves as executive producer along with David Heyman, Nancy Cotton and Matthew Gross. Charlotte Sieling served as executive producer and directed the pilot. “The InBetween” is produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio and Heyday Television.

Tune in tonight at 10/9c to catch the series premiere of The InBetween, only on NBC.

