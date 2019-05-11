How to Watch UFC 237 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy UFC 237 right here. More information about how to watch it on your TV and other devices can be found below

Though UFC PPV’s can no longer be ordered through your cable provider, there are still plenty of ways to watch UFC 237 on your TV.

Here’s the complete rundown of how to buy the PPV, and then how to watch UFC 237 on your TV, phone or other streaming device:

How to Order UFC 237

If you’re looking to order UFC 237, you have two different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 237 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

How to Watch UFC 237 on TV

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch Namajunas vs Andrade, Silva vs Cannonier, Aldo vs Volkanovski and the UFC 237 main card on the ESPN app.

So, if you’re looking to watch on your TV, you can’t do so through an actual cable channel, but you can watch on any connected-to-your-TV device that supports the ESPN app, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The app is also available on select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs, as well as Android phones and iPhones and tablets.

Additionally, if you want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com.

For all of the above options, you’ll need to log in to your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 237 Preview

It’s not often that a champion defends their belt as a betting underdog, especially when said champion most recently defeated the most feared fighter in the division twice in a row, but that’s the case in Saturday’s main event.

Rose Namajunas beat the previously undefeated and brutally dominant Joanna Jedrzejczyk in back-to-back fights to win and then defend the strawweight championship, so it’s not as though she’s an undeserving champion, but she’ll nevertheless be the underdog when she seeks her second title defense against Jessica Andrade.

There are a variety of reasons as to why Andrade is the favorite.

One, she’s scorching hot. She’s 5-1 with two Performance of the Night and two Fight of the Night bonuses since moving to strawweight, and after losing to Jedrzejczyk in a title shot two years ago, she has consistently improved in wins over Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Two, the Brazil native will have the Rio de Janeiro crowd on her side, while Namajunas is fighting outside of the United States for the first time.

And finally, many believe her aggressive, voluminous punching style will bother Namanjunas. Andrade is landing a whopping 6.58 significant strikes per minute, which is third among all women behind only Leslie Smith and Cris Cyborg.

But “Thug Rose” knows that she can’t get better without taking on challenges, and she believes this fight will help her get closer to her potential.

“Just because I can come up with all the excuses in the world to not do something — I didn’t have to take this fight, I didn’t have to come to Brazil and leave my home to fight this girl, but at the same time it’s a huge opportunity and it’s a great way to reach my potential and give it a shot,” she said. “And if that doesn’t happen, then you know that’s meant to be and that’s really all there is to it. But I just have to do my best.”

When it comes down to it, Namajunas is a terrific champion coming off two of the most impressive wins of the last year-and-a-half, and Andrade is a talented challenger who has a lot of circumstances working in her favor. It’s a wildly compelling title match, and it should make for one of the best fights of the year.

Throw in two other intriguing fights featuring Brazilian legends–Anderson Silva will take on Jared Cannonier, and Jose Aldo will meet Alexander Volkanovski is a potential title eliminator–and UFC 237 looks like a must-watch PPV.

