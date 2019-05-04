UFC Ottawa Live Stream: How to Watch Iaquinta vs Cowboy Online

Lightweight MMA fighters Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta will headline UFC Fight Night 151 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday.

Both the prelims (5 p.m. ET) and the main card (8 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of many different live sports and will be the only place to buy next week’s UFC 237 PPV.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Iaquinta vs Cowboy and all of the UFC Ottawa fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Iaquinta vs Cowboy Preview

Before Cerrone (35-11, 23-8 in the UFC) accepted the bout, he was in discussions to fight Conor McGregor, but the Irish former two-weight champion wouldn’t settle on a date, prompting “Cowboy” to seek other opponents.

“It’s just hard. Especially for this fight, we said we’re going to wait for Conor, he agreed, we were supposed to have it done, then he said he needed more time,” Cerrone said, according to MMA Junkie. “It kept getting drawn out, so we were like, ‘Nah, not anymore.’ I love fighting, man. I don’t like sitting and waiting. If the fight ever comes to be, I’ll gladly take it. But right now we’re going to chase that belt. That’s the last thing I need to do.”

Cerrone fought Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title in December 2015, succumbing to punches 66 seconds into the bout. He then moved up to welterweight, going 6-4 before besting Alexander Hernandez in his return to the 155-pound division.

Now the 36-year-old’s sights are on the lightweight belt, presently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I need to go get this belt,” Cerrone said, per MMA Junkie. “That’s where the real money is. Aside from the money, I love it — fighting three, four times a year. I enjoy the training camp. I enjoy this. The whole process to me, I’m going to miss the [expletive] out of it when I’m done. Right now I’m in it, and I love it.”

Iaquinta (14-4-1, 9-2) challenged for Nurmagomedov’s title in April 2018, losing via unanimous decision. He then earned a decision victory over Kevin Lee in December.

“Stylistically, I think that, like I said before, my youth and my experience is peaking both at the same time right now,” the 32-year-old said, according to Bloody Elbow. “I’m coming into my prime as far as physicality and my experience. I’ve been in there also with a bunch of the top guys. I’ve been in there with the best.”

He added: “I think that Cowboy’s last fight, he fought a guy who was young, hungry, but he wasn’t too experienced, and I think that showed as the fight wore on. That kid got into the second round and he melted. I think that I have that same hunger and that same drive right now on my way up, but I have the experience that he lacked. I think that’s going to be the difference in this fight, that I have both. I have that hunger, that drive, that youthfulness, and the experience is what’s going to do it for me.”