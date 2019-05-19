Indy 500 Qualifying Live Stream: How to Watch Fast Nine Shootout for Free

You can watch the 2019 Indy 500 qualifying live online via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The Fast Nine Shootout and the Last Row Shootout will take place on Sunday, the last day of qualifying for next week’s Indy 500.

The Last Row Shootout (determines positions 31-33) will be at 12:15 p.m. ET, and the Fast Nine Shootout (determines position 1-9) starts at 1:15 p.m. ET. Both will be televised on NBC, with coverage beginning at Noon ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC and Indy 500 qualifying on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Indy 500 qualifying on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch qualifying (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets)

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Indy 500 qualifying on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Indy 500 qualifying on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Indy 500 Fast Nine Shootout Preview

The Fast Nine Shootout will determine the top nine starting positions in the Indy 500, which will take place on May 26.

Spencer Pigot earned the top spot in the Fast Nine Shootout during qualifying on Saturday with an average speed of 230.83 mph over four laps.

“I feel great,” the 25-year-old said, according to the official IndyCar website. “Obviously, it’s great to be on top of the speed charts and also to have all three of our Ed Carpenter Racing cars in the Fast Nine (Shootout) for the second year in a row. Just a testament to all the work everyone does in the shop throughout the offseason and leading into this race.”

The eight racers to qualify for the Fast Nine Shootout behind Pigot, of Ed Carptenter Racing, are, in order: Will Power (Team Penske), Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske), Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner Racing), Ed Jones (Ed Carpenter Racing, Scuderia Corsa), Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing), Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport), and Sébastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan).

The next 21 fastest drivers punched their tickets to the big race.

The last of that group was Pippa Mann of Clauson-Marshall Racing, who edged Fernando Alonso of McLaren Racing 227.244 mph to 227.224 mph for her seventh career Indy 500 start.

Mann didn’t qualify for the race in 2018.

“We kind of miscalculated how much better the track conditions were going to get at the end of the day,” Mann said, per the IndyCar website. “By the time we realized how much better (conditions) were and how much quicker we’d have been able to run, there were too many cars in the (qualifying) line to pull our time to go. So I literally had to sit there sweating it out, and all that was going through my head was, ‘Not again, please not again, please, please not again!”

Six drivers will compete for the three final Indy 500 spots in the Last Row Shootout on Sunday: Alonso, James Hinchcliffe (Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing), Patricio O’Ward (Carlin Racing), Max Chilton (Carlin Racing), and Kyle Kaiser (Juncos Racing).

Hinchcliffe crashed on his first qualifying attempt.

“Luckily we’ve got a chance,” the 32-year-old Canadian said, according to The Associated Press. “With the amount of time we had to get this thing together, there are some little tricks of the trade where I think we can find some speed. It’s weird to think this isn’t actually the worst qualifying day we’ve had here.”