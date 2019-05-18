Inoue vs Rodriguez Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez will put their titles on the line when they meet in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight semifinals at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

There are two semifinal fights (Taylor vs Baranchyk at super lightweight; Inoue vs Rodriguez at bantamweight) on the card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. They won’t be on regular cable TV in the United States, but you can watch a live stream of both fights on DAZN, which has two sign-up options:

You can start a monthly subscription of DAZN for $19.99 right here. It’s automatically renewed at that price each month, but you’re able to cancel anytime. With the one-month subscription, you’ll also get Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr (June 1) and Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls (June 8), which are both exclusively on DAZN in the US.

Or you can start a yearly subscription for $99.99 right here. Obviously, if you plan on keeping DAZN long-term, this is the far superior value and better long-term investment (especially with Golovkin, Joshua and Canelo Alvarez all exclusively on DAZN), as it comes out to about $8.33 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for DAZN, you can watch Taylor vs Baranchyk and Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Inoue vs Rodriguez Preview

Considered one of the world’s best pound-for-pounder boxers, the undefeated Inoue presently holds the WBA (Regular) bantamweight title. He became the WBC light-flyweight champ in 2014, then held the WBO junior-bantamweight belt from 2014 to 2018.

Fifteen of his 17 victories have come via knockout.

“My aim is a KO in any fight,” the Japanese 26-year-old said, according to ESPN. “In my last two fights last year, that moment just happened to come in the first round. My goal is not to finish the fight in the first round, but [I] will go for the KO when I see the chance.”

Inoue earned his WBA belt by taking out Jamie McDonnell not two minutes into their May 2018 bout in Japan. He followed that up with a 70-second KO of Juan Carlos Payano in the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals.

“The Monster” said the 26-year-old Rodriguez, who’s undefeated in 19 fights with 12 knockouts, will be his most powerful opponent to date.

“Emmanuel Rodriguez is a wonderful boxer with excellent boxing skills, and he is my most powerful opponent in my boxing life,” Inoue said, according to Boxing Scene. “I recognize the pugilistic qualities of Emmanuel Rodriguez, and for that reason I am very happy to fight with him. I have studied a lot of his boxing and now I am ready and attentive to beat him in order to verify that I am better than Emmanuel Rodriguez.

“Of course I will go into fight in search of a KO without carelessness throughout the rounds, sooner or later I will knock out Emmanuel Rodríguez. I understand that I’m favorite in odds. But, I tell you that my fight with Emmanuel Rodriguez will not be easy for me, nor will it be unilaterally in my favor like when I won by KO in the first round against Jamie McDonnell and Juan Carlos Payano.

“When our two eyes met, it was at that precise moment in which I could sense the spiritual weakness of Emmanuel Rodriguez. He was the first to look away while I gave him an aggressive gaze.”

Rodriguez, out of Puerto Rico, bested Paul Butler via unanimous decision for his belt. In the WBSS quarterfinals, he topped Jason Moloney with a split decision.

“The sky is the limit for me and my team,” Rodriguez said, according to Boxing Scene.

“I am well aware that I am fighting a guy considered the best by reporters and fans, but I have been waiting this moment my entire life. I always wanted to fight the best. We are going to go in with all the tools and I can tell you that we will get nothing but the victory and shut up some people’s mouths. On May 18 I will still be the world champion and I will go all the way and take home the trophy to Puerto Rico.”