Ito vs Herring Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Masayuki Ito will look to defend his WBO junior lightweight title against Jamel Herring at Florida’s Kissimmee Civic Center on Saturday.

Ito vs Herring Preview

Ito (25-1-1), a native of Tokyo, Japan, fought the first 25 bouts of his professional career in his hometown before winning the vacant WBO junior lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Christopher Diaz at the Kissimmee Civic Center in July 2018.

The 28-year-old has successfully defended the belt once, notching a December knockout of Evgeny Chuprakov in Tokyo.

“I am excited to return to the United States to defend my world title,” Ito said, according to ESPN. “I will be at my best, as I know Herring is a tough and experienced fighter. While I ultimately want to unify the 130-pound division, Herring is the task at hand. There is no sense in talking about the future until I take care of business on May 25.”

Herring (19-2), a former United States Marine who served two tours of Iraq, is dedicating the fight to his daughter Ariyanah, whom he lost in July 2009.

“Not only is this fight landing on Memorial Day weekend, but May 25 would’ve been my daughter Ariyanah’s 10th birthday,” Herring said, per ESPN. “She passed away from sudden infant death syndrome, and I am dedicating this fight to her. I have tremendous respect for Ito, but I plan on being his most difficult challenge. I don’t want to release too much of the game plan, but I won’t be bullied like his last two opponents once the bell rings.”

The 33-year-old won the first 15 bouts of his professional career before falling in two of three. Since then, Herring has joined forces with trainer Brian McIntyre and dropped from the lightweight ranks to super featherweight/junior lightweight.

The Coram, New York, native is 3-0 since those changes, and he hasn’t lost a round.

“I have not only tremendous trainers in the corner but a great nutritionist and a great strength coach,” the 2012 Olympian said, according to Newsday. “I feel good. As long as I’ve got that combination, I’m really more confident going into this fight than I was maybe two years ago.”