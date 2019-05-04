Kentucky Derby Undercard Live Stream: How to Watch All Races Online

The Kentucky Derby is the main course, but there are plenty of appetizers on tap for Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Counting the 145th Run for the Roses, there are 14 races scheduled for Saturday, including several graded stakes. NBC Sports Network will have coverage of the undercard races from Noon to 2:30 p.m. ET, and then coverage will switch over to NBC for more undercard races and the Kentucky Derby (6:50 p.m. ET).

If you don’t cable, you can watch a live stream of the Derby and all the televised undercard races on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are two of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby and the undercard races on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby and the undercard races on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby and the undercard races on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby and the undercard races on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Kentucky Derby Undercard Schedule

Race Post Time (ET) TV Channel 1 10:30 a.m. 2 11:01 a.m. 3 11:31 a.m. 4 12:03 p.m. NBCSN 5 12:35 p.m. NBCSN G1 Humana Distaff Stakes 1:13 p.m. NBCSN G2 Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile 1:55 p.m. NBCSN G1 Churchill Downs Stakes 2:45 p.m. NBC G2 American Turf 3:37 p.m. NBC G3 Pat Day Mile 4:28 p.m. NBC G1 Old Forester Turf Classic 5:25 p.m. NBC G1 Kentucky Derby 6:50 p.m. NBC 13 7:50 p.m. 14 8:20 p.m.

2019 Kentucky Derby Undercard Preview

The biggest of the undercard races–at least from a monetary perspective–is the $1 million Grade 1 Turf Classic, which immediately precedes the Kentucky Derby.

The favorite in that race is Bricks and Mortar. After a 15-month layoff following the conclusion of the 2017 season, the five-year-old horse has won both of his races this year, taking down the Grade-1 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational in January and the Grade-2 Muniz Handicap in March.

“He missed most of the year last year, and we got him back in the allowance race at the end of the year and he ran so well,” said trainer Chad Brown. “We always thought a lot of the horse—his race record speaks for itself. We were lucky enough to get him in the allowance race and get him into the Pegasus, and he ran super.”

Brown has three horses running the Turf Classic, and all three are considered strong contenders. In addition to Bricks and Mortar, he has Raging Bull, the winner of the Grade-1 Hollywood Derby in December, and Ticonderoga, who is coming off a couple wins in allowance races.

Markitoff and Synchrony, who finished second and third to Bricks and Mortar in the aforementioned Muniz Handicap, should also prove to be strong contenders, so it figures to be a potentially wide-open Turf Classic.

The oddsmakers’ favorites in the other big undercard races are as follows: Marley’s Freedom in the $500,000 Grade-1 Humana Distaff, Mitole in the $500,000 Grade-1 Churchill Downs Stakes, Instagrand in the $400,000 Grade-3 Pat Day Mile, A Thread of Blue in the $400,000 Grade-2 American Turf, and Precieuse in the $400,000 Grade-2 Distaff Turf Mile