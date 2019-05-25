Leinster vs Glasgow Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Pro14 Final in USA

Leinster Rugby and Glasgow Warriors will meet in the 2019 Pro14 final on Saturday at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

In the United States, the match will start at 1:30 p.m. ET. It won’t be on TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes various live sports (rugby, international soccer, UFC, etc.), all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Leinster vs Glasgow Warriors on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+, as well.

2019 Pro14 Final Preview

The Glasgow Warriors took Conference A’s top spot with 81 points, then thumped Ulster 50-20 in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Leinster, the defending league champions, claimed Conference B with 76 points before dispatching Munster 24-9 in the semis.

It’ll be a send-off match for 26-year-old Warriors fullback Stuart Hogg, who’ll join Exeter next season.

“We tried to put the brakes on Stuart today,” Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said, according to The Irish Times. “He went berserk yesterday at training, putting in some massive high-speed numbers.

“He’s seen that the field is a little bit shorter [at Celtic Park] so he was lining up some kicks from the opposition 22m line type of thing.

“He’s an excitement machine. He’s desperate to go out on a big note and all we need him to do is to play as well as he has in the last few weeks and hopefully it’s enough.

“It would be brilliant for him to end with a trophy. It’s as much about the environment, the occasion, and the quality of the opposition too.

“Leinster are a massive powerhouse in European rugby, they won the title last year and they’re going to be tough to roll.

“It’s nice that we’re at home and we’ve got plenty to play for as well as Hoggy leaving. I expect to see the boys front up.”

Both teams fell to Saracens FC in the Champions Cup: Glasgow got hammered at London’s Allianz Park in the quarter-finals and Leinster fell in the finals at St. James’s Park in Newcastle.

“If you give a team like Saracens time and space they are going to hurt you,” Hogg said, per The Irish Times. “If you give a team like Leinster time and space they are going to hurt you as well. We quickly realized how tough it was going to be on the (Pro14) run-in to get ourselves in a position to qualify for playoffs and then get a home semi-final.”

Glasgow will have the advantage as far as in-stadium support goes — Celtic Park sits just seven miles from the Warriors’ Scotstoun Stadium.

“We have to try and cherish that, don’t we?” Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton said, according to RTE. “I think Saracens are a great example over the years of a team that have thrived in other teams’ back gardens.

“We need to try and take a little bit of that into tomorrow.

“It’ll be 23 of us against probably 40,000.”