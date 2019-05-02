Miss USA 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Pageant Online

The Miss USA 2019 Pageant is airing tonight, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. And, as it airs, it will also be available for live streaming. Vanessa and Nick Lachey are back as this year’s hosts and they will be introducing the semi-finalists, who will be narrowed down to just one winner at the end of the night. The Miss USA Competition is taking place at Grand Sierra Resort, in Reno, Nevada.

Tonight, Sarah Rose Summers of Nebraska is relinquishing her crown to one hopeful, as 51 contestants compete for the win. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

According to Newsweek, when it comes to the rules about the contestants of Miss USA, they have to be between 18 and 28 years old. They can never be married or pregnant and they can never have given birth to a child. So, it sounds like this means no mothers or divorcees. And, Miss USA must stay unmarried during her reign.

During her year-long reign, Miss USA lives in an apartment in New York City and she will represent the organization for the year. She will also serve as the National Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The winner of tonight’s pageant will go on to represent the United States at the next Miss Universe pageant. As for who will make the decisions on which contestants move forward tonight, several of this year’s judges are former beauty queens. This year’s selection committee for Miss USA includes businesswoman Nicole Feld, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, businesswoman Kim Kaupe, marketing executive Ukonwa Ojo, journalist Amy Palmer, Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quiñones, Reno’s Mayor Hillary Schieve, and Miss Virginia USA 1994 Patricia Smith.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have returned to the stage as hosts and Vanessa recently spoke with Fox News about what it’s like to be a part of Miss USA. Vanessa said that “It’s an honor to still be a part of this family. It’s meant everything to me. It’s given me confidence, and they have continued to support me and inspire me, and to be able to do that for another generation is super special.” Nick also chimed in, saying, “Working together is actually a lot of fun. We actually enjoy working together. It’s a chance for us to get away for a few days in Reno.”