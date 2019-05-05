Nuggets vs Blazers Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center for Game 4 of the teams’ series in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Nuggets vs Blazers Game 4 Preview

Blazers guard Rodney Hood delivered the decisive blow in a historic Game 3, giving his squad the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds remaining in a fourth overtime.

The 26-year-old, whom Portland acquired in a midseason trade, went 6-of-8 from the field for 19 points. He’s averaging 17 points per game on 55.2 percent shooting and 53.8 percent from deep in the series, which his side now leads 2-1.

He was traded in the middle of the 2017-18 season as well, to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who practically benched him in the playoffs after some poor showings.

“I stayed patient, didn’t get down on myself, even when a lot of people did,” Hood said, according to The Oregonian. “I just didn’t give up. I didn’t give up on myself. And I just kept playing, kept working. I had no idea I’d end up here in Portland in this type of situation. But to be here, to have my family in the crowd … is very emotional for me, to be quite frank.”

Portland guard CJ McCollum led all scorers with 41 points, going 16-of-39 from the field in 60 minutes. His All-Star teammate Damian Lillard played 58 minutes, scoring 28 points on 10-of-24 shooting and dishing eight assists.

“Nobody said it was going to be pretty,” Lillard said, per The Oregonian. “Nobody said it was going to be easy.

“It was just a matter of who is going to dig deeper. It was just a matter of who is going to fight through and get that one extra rebound, that one extra stop, that one loose ball, make that free throw. Who’s going to be the team to do those things in those last two, three minutes of overtime? Tonight, we were that team.”

On the Denver side, All-Star center Nikola Jokic set an NBA record for minutes in a playoff game, logging 65. He notched his fifth triple-double of the playoffs, scoring 33 points on 13-of-25 shooting to go with game highs of 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

“We fought, we fought, we fought. That’s all you can ask for,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said, according to the Associated Press. “Too many second-chance points too many turnovers, that was the difference in the game. But that was a hell of a basketball game by two very good basketball teams.”

Point guard Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring, dropping 34 points on 14-of-32 shooting.

“It hurts to lose,” Murray said, according to The Oregonian. “We’ve gotta bounce back mentally, physically. Refocus and get ready to play. We’ll have another opportunity.”