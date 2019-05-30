Oklahoma vs Alabama Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Alabama and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide will meet in the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday at OGE Energy Field, part of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

The game is scheduled to start at about 9:30 p.m. ET (depending on when Florida vs OSU ends) and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Alabama (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Alabama (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Alabama (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Oklahoma vs Alabama Preview

The Sooners (54-3) hit an NCAA record 108 home runs this season and led Division I with a .660 slugging percentage. The gap between Oklahoma’s slugging rate and that of second-ranking Arizona State (.606) is greater than the gap between those of ASU and seventh-place Colorado State (.553).

Their .355 batting average also leads the nation, .013 better than second-ranking UCLA, whose .342 mark is .012 better than that of eighth-ranking Notre Dame.

Oklahoma’s pitching is similarly dominant, with a Division I-best ERA of 1.06. The gap between their ERA and that of second-ranking UCLA (1.39) is greater than the gap between UCLA’s ERA and that of ninth-ranking Texas (1.70).

The Sooners are vying for their fifth national title, all under head coach Patty Gasso. Their seniors won it all in 2016 and 2017.

“It’s kind of interesting to think about how I was freshman year and how I am now,” senior third baseman Sydney Romero said, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “I feel like I was a little calm on the field and just kind of played everything chill, but now I just kind of show my emotion more and show my passion for the game. Growing up I felt like that wasn’t me, but now it just comes out so naturally.”

Romero, the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year, ranks 15th in the nation in batting average (.435), 16th in home runs (19), and sixth in hits (83).

“I’ve seen her grow a lot in my time playing with her,” senior first baseman Shay Knighten said, per The Oklahoma Daily. “She knows what she wants, and she goes after it. She’s a grinder, she’s a great teammate and she’s a great person. I’ve seen how much she’s grown, and it makes me want to grow with her.”

The Crimson Tide are in search of their second national championship, having bested the Sooners for the title in 2012. This is their 13th College World Series appearance, all under head coach Patrick Murphy.

Alabama topped Oklahoma in the first round of the 2014 College World Series. The Sooners returned the favor two years later en route to the title.

“Norman is 30 minutes away and it’s basically a home game for Oklahoma,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said, according to AL.com. “We dealt with it in 2012. We dealt with it in ’14 and it’s just part of the deal. There will probably be 1,000 people cheering for us and 13,000 cheering for them. They’re just really lucky, geography-wise, because that’s where the World Series will be until like 2030.”