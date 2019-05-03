How to Order Canelo vs Jacobs on DAZN

You can sign up for DAZN to watch Canelo vs Jacobs right here. More information about the fight and different DAZN price options can be found below

Undefeated in his last 10 fights and regarded by most as at least a top-three pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KO’s) will defend his WBC and WBA world middleweight title belts against IBF champ Daniel Jacobs (35-2-0, 29 KO’s) in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The undercard starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and Canelo vs. Jacobs will likely start sometime around 11:30 p.m. ET. It won’t be on TV or PPV in the United States, but you can watch the complete Canelo vs Jacobs card via DAZN.

Here’s a complete rundown of the different DAZN price options and how to sign up to watch the fight:

DAZN Price & How to Sign Up

Note that price varies for different countries.

For those in the United States, there are two different pricing options when signing up for DAZN:

You can start a monthly subscription for $19.99 right here. It’s automatically renewed at that price each month, but you’re able to cancel anytime.

You can start a yearly subscription for $99.99 right here. Obviously, if you plan on keeping DAZN long-term (more on the upcoming events can be found below), this is the far superior value and better long-term investment (especially with Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua also fighting exclusively on DAZN now). You pay more upfront, but it comes out to about $8.33 per month.

Considering everything that’s included with DAZN, either option is good value for boxing fans.

Once you’ve signed up for DAZN, you can watch the complete Canelo vs Jacobs card live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Canelo vs Jacobs Preview

After a pair of razor-thin decisions against Gennady Golovkin resulted in a draw and a win, Canelo got a much needed “break” against Rocky Fielding in December. The middleweight champ unsurprisingly bulldozed the over-matched Fielding, knocking him down several times before ultimately finishing him in the third round.

Now, Canelo takes a step back up in competition against Daniel Jacobs, who most recently earned a split decision win against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October. Jacobs isn’t quite on the level of Triple-G in terms of level of competition for Canelo, but he’s close–Jacobs lost to Golovkin in March of 2017, but he pushed him the full 12 rounds, which is someone that no one had previously done against Golovkin since 2008.

Canelo is the clear favorite according to the oddsmakers, but many pundits believe Jacobs will give him a serious challenge.

“To me, this is the best fight that has been made so far this year,” ESPN boxing analyst Dan Rafael said. “Excellent match that should be highly competitive. But the judges love Canelo and the same judges who gave him a close decision over Golovkin in September are also judging this fight. [I predict] Canelo by another close decision that some will view as controversial.”

Added former world champion Juan Manuel Marquez: “Alvarez will have a few problems against Jacobs’ movements. However, Canelo should be the favorite based on his power, counterattack and better accuracy.”

Should Canelo earn the victory against Jacobs on Saturday night, and should Golovkin take care of business against Steve Rolls on June 8 as expected, many expect that to set up a third fight between Canelo and Triple-G in September.

But Canelo could also decide to go after WBO titlist Demetrius Andrade in a quest to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

“We have a tremendous challenge in front of us, a tremendous champion in Daniel Jacobs, but this year, our goal is to sweep the middleweight division and win all four belts, and Daniel Jacobs will not obtain that goal,” said Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s trainer.

Either way, those are questions for the future. For now, Canelo has a serious challenge in front of him in the form of Jacobs, who certainly has the size advantage to at least make the favorite uncomfortable.

But Canelo isn’t worried.

“Look, we’re just ready for Saturday,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “I’ll repeat to you: I’m ready. I’m ready to continue writing history like I always have. I’m a fighter that’s fought all the styles. What he brings on Saturday night is going to bring the reaction out of me to counter whatever he brings. In boxing, anything can happen. That’s including the knockout. If it’s there, trust me, I’m going to go for the knockout. I don’t care if he’s bigger, stronger. It’s never bothered me. I have the capability. I have the experience to overcome that and more.”

There’s still a lot of 2019 left, but this easily stands as one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

