PGA Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Online Sunday

Brooks Koepka will look to protect a commanding lead in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Sunday.

Coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship will be on TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET) and CBS (2-7 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

Note: This is an option for watching a live stream of the CBS broadcast, which will have the conclusion of the tournament.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Both TNT and CBS (available live in most markets) are two of 95-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the the final round of the PGA Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, which all include TNT and CBS (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the final round of the PGA Championship on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

2019 PGA Championship Sunday Preview

After finishing a stroke behind the victorious Tiger Woods at the Masters in April, Brooks Koepka appears well on his way to his fourth career major victory and his second consecutive win in the PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old set a course record with a seven-under 63 on Thursday, following it up with a 65, tied for Friday’s second-best mark.

Koepka hit an even 70 on Saturday to stay at -12, maintaining his seven-stroke advantage, which is the largest lead after 54 holes in major history.

“Well, I’m definitely not going to let up; I promise you that. … I’d love to force it on the field and I can make it where it’s as big as a lead as I possibly can get,” Koepka said, according to ESPN. “I mean, it would be nice to be able to make a 10 on the last hole and be OK. But I’m just playing to play good golf, and wherever that puts me, I’ll be satisfied if I just go play one more good round.”

Should Koepka hold on for the win, he’d become the seventh player ever to win multiple PGA Championships and multiple US Opens.

The largest 54-hole lead blown in a major is five strokes; such an advantage has been squandered four times.

Four players are tied for fourth at -5: Jazz Janewattananond, Dustin Johnson, Luke List, and Harold Varner III.

“I’m going to need some help from [Koepka on Sunday], and then I’m going to have to play very, very well,” Johnson said, per ESPN.

Janewattananond, recalling his first practice round at Bethpage Black on Monday, said his fourth PGA Tour event and second major is already a success.

“Monday, it was raining. Tuesday was raining. The course plays so tough because the rough was so long, the ball don’t go anywhere,” the 23-year-old from Thailand said, according to Golf Channel. “I was having a nightmare. How am I going to play this golf course? I’m not going to break 80. This exceed my expectations already.”

Barring a Sunday disaster, the event will represent Varner’s best finish in a major. So far, his best major performance came at the Open Championship in 2016, when he tied for 66th. This is the first time he’s made the cut at the PGA Championship.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s going to be a great day no matter what happens,” Varner said, per Golf Channel. “This is what you practice for, and obviously I’m super excited.”