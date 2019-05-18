Preakness Stakes Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

You can watch the 2019 Preakness Stakes live stream via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

2019 Preakness Stakes Preview

The Preakness Stakes will not feature Kentucky Derby winner Country House, who is resting with an illness, ensuring there won’t be a Triple Crown winner in 2019.

“Hopefully just rest and a little time is going to be what the doctor ordered,” trainer Bill Mott said, according to The Associated Press. “Other than that, he doesn’t actually act sick. He’s kind of a big, tough horse, but there’s signs that things are not going in the right direction with him.”

Maximum Security, who crossed the Derby’s finish line first but was subsequently disqualified, won’t be in the field either.

“No we’re not going to run in the Preakness,” owner Gary West said, according to Blood Horse. “There is no Triple Crown on the line for us and there is no need to run a horse back in two weeks if you don’t want to.”

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will run Improbable, the morning-line favorite at 5-2. The colt won all three of his starts in 2018, but finished second in his first two 2019 races, then took fourth in the Kentucky Derby.

“Improbable, he’s a really good horse, but he’s gotten beat in his last three outings,” Baffert said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “I liked coming in here with Pharoah and Justify, believe me. It’s a lot more fun.”

He added: “I think he’s one of the best horses. I’ve come in here before feeling like I really had it over them. But this one, he’s a nice horse who needs to improve. … I don’t feel like he’s a favorite’s favorite kind of horse. He’s just one of the top horses, and they’ve got to make somebody the favorite.”

Baffert has won the Preakness a record seven times.

“There’s not a better feeling than walking across that track for the trophy presentation at the Preakness,” Baffert said, according to Blood Horse. “It’s one of the great feelings in racing.

“The Preakness is a very exciting race because it’s the race we have the most fun at because we’re all stabled together. The pressure of the Derby is gone. It’s not as intense. The city of Baltimore embraces it. You get just as nervous as you do at the Derby.”

Fellow Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas can tie Baffert’s mark if Market King (30-1 on the morning line) can pull off an upset. The colt has raced four times in 2019, with one victory and a pair of third-place finishes.

“Baffert and I have that philosophy that horses are bred to run. Lead them over there and run them,” Lukas said, per Blood Horse. “The good ones handle two weeks’ rest. The average ones show up. The poor ones don’t handle it. So if you have a good one who has some talent who gets over the ground well and has efficiency of motion and is healthy and sound, coming back in two weeks is no problem.”