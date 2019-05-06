How to Preorder UFC 237 PPV — On Sale Now

You can preorder UFC 237 right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

With a compelling title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade in the main event, and Brazilian legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo starring in the two lead-up fights, Saturday’s UFC 237 event from Rio de Janeiro could easily be one of the most entertaining cards of the year.

If you want to preorder UFC 237, it can be purchased here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 237 PPV:

How to Order UFC 237 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 237, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 237 ($59.99 value) for $79.99 total.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 237 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can order UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.99 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 237

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 237 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 237 Preview

There are a number of compelling fights on the card, but we have to start with the main event between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade.

After an uneven start to her career, Namajunas has quickly established herself as one of the more exciting fighters in the business after back-to-back wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who was previously undefeated and had made five straight successful title defenses. Now 6-1 since losing her UFC debut back in December of 2014, Namajunas has tallied two Performance of the Night bonuses and one Fight of the Night in her last six trips to the Octagon.

Andrade, meanwhile, has shown a similar ability to put on an entertaining show. In her last six fights, she has gone 5-1 (with the lone loss coming against Jedrzejczyk) and picked up a performance bonus (two Performance of the Nights and two Fight of the Nights) in four of those five victories. She enters as the slight underdog, but having the home Brazilian crowd on her side should help move things back in her direction.

Ultimately, this is a title fight that is essentially a pick ’em, which is something you rarely see. This may not be getting the same kind of attention as last month’s interim title fights, but this has Fight of the Year potential.

Leading up to that, we have two Brazilian legends and former pound-for-pound Kings in action.

First, Jose Aldo, who once reigned over the featherweight division for three-plus years, will take on Alexander Volkanovski. Both are red hot, as Aldo has reeled off a pair of impressive knockouts over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano in his last two fights, while Volkanovski had about as good of a 2018 as anyone, knocking out Jeremy Kennedy and dominating Darren Elkins and Chad Mendes to move to 6-0 in UFC.

That’s expected to be another close one, as Aldo is slightly favored in front of the home crowd, but Volkanovski is clearly dangerous. Additionally, the winner could be looking at a title shot.

After that, it’s Anderson Silva vs Jared Cannonier.

Silva is 44, but “The Spider” remains a must-watch anytime he fights. After a win over Derek Brunson in February of 2017, he returned to the Octagon two years later and lost via unanimous decision to rising star Israel Adesanya, but he was still competitive enough against the now interim middleweight champ to produce the Fight of the Night at UFC 234.

Cannonier, meanwhile, knocked out David Branch and received Performance of the Night in his middleweight debut back in November. So, while his 4-4 UFC record may not look special, he makes for a compelling opponent for the GOAT.

There are two more fights on the main card: Thiago Alves vs Laureano Staropoli (welterweight) and Francisco Trinaldo vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight).

