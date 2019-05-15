Raptors vs Bucks Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors at the Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

Raptors vs Bucks Game 1 Preview

The Raptors made the Eastern Conference finals on the strength of the first game-winning final buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in NBA history, a Kawhi Leonard fadeaway that bounced on the rim four times before dropping through.

“It was great,” Leonard said after the 92-90 victory, according to the Associated Press. “That’s something I never experienced before, Game 7, a game-winning shot. It was a blessing to be able to get to that point and make that shot and feel that moment.”

Leonard received an inbound at the top of the key with 4.2 seconds remaining, then raced toward the right side of the baseline to launch the high-arcing shot. Toronto ran a similar play in the team’s first-round series with the Orlando Magic. That time, Leonard received the pass and shot without taking a dribble.

“Remembering that moment, I knew I had some time to try to get some space, rather than just catch and shoot the ball,” Leonard added. “I ended up finding a spot that I like, that I work on. I just knew I had to shoot it high.”

The 2014 NBA Finals MVP scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting, adding eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

“He was awesome at both ends,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said per AP. “That’s his uniqueness. Not only can he get you 30 and anywhere upwards from that, but there’s moments when he can just decide you’re not scoring, either.”

The 76ers shot better from the field (43.1 percent to 38.2 percent) and from deep (33.3 percent to 23.3 percent), but the Raptors turned the ball over just 10 times to Philly’s 15, and crushed their opponents on the offensive glass, 16-5.

“We did a lot of things that we could have done better but we found a way to win the game,” Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said, per AP. “That’s all that matters.”

The top-seeded Bucks dropped Game 1 of their second-round series to the Boston Celtics before responding with four straight victories, the last of which came one week before Game 1 of the East finals.

“When you think about it and you know how the series started and the way we felt after Game 1 against Boston, you just try to not have the feeling again,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Try to avoid that embarrassment that we had after Game 1, because we weren’t ourselves. Everybody is aware of what happened, the way the team was feeling.

“Against Boston, you can go down 1-0 and still be fine. But against Toronto, it’s hard to be in that spot when you lose the first game in your home.”