Watch ‘Red Nose Day 2019’ Live Stream Online

The fifth annual Red Nose Day will kick off tonight on NBC at 8pm ET as part of a fundraising effort to end child poverty.

Red Nose Day Preview

On February 8, 1988, a man named Richard Curtis went to Ethiopia to celebrate the first Red Nose Dy Telethon; over 150 celebrities participated in the event, which raised over 15 million British pounds and attracted 30 million viewers.

Today, Red Nose Day has raised nearly $150 million, and $47 million in the past year. It has positively impacted the lives of 16 million children.

The noses can be purchased at Walgreens for $2, where they are not offering a collection of five character red noses called Everyday Heroes. In the words of the Red Nose Day website, “The Everyday Hero Red Noses remind people of their own power to make a difference. This year Red – the original Red Nose – is still part of the mix and is joined by Ruby, Rusty, Rojo, and Scarlet. Each has a superpower to help end child poverty. The Everyday Hero Red Noses are sold in a “blind bag”, and the Red Nose you choose will be a surprise.”

If you are looking to do more than just buy a nose, there are many other ways to support Red Nose Day, like donating online, which you can do here.

Red Nose Day has partnered with a number of other companies this year, including M&M’s, and a Mars Wrigley Confectionery brand has promised to contribute $1 million in funding.

Specifically, half the money goes towards supporting programs in the 50 states and Puerto Rico; the other half helps fund activities in poor communities in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.