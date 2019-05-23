Softball Super Regionals Live Stream: How to Watch Every Game Online

You can watch a live stream of every super regional game via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 NCAA softball super regionals, which take place between Thursday and Sunday, will determine what eight teams advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City next week.

Every super regional game will televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU (complete schedule below). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all three channels on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2, while the upper three bundles each come with ESPNU, as well.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all the super regional games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all the super regional games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU is in the “Sports Extra” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all the super regional games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Softball Super Regionals Preview

The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners set the NCAA Division I record for the longest single-season winning streak in 2019, taking 41 straight before falling 2-1 to Wisconsin in the first game of their regional finals matchup.

“I think [the loss] can be a big difference-maker for this team, because we learned what happens when we’re a little bit tight,” Sooners head coach Patty Gasso said, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “And when you’re a little bit tight nothing happens.”

Oklahoma bounced back with a 2-0 victory over the Badgers to advance to the super regionals.

“They know how to win,” Gasso said, per The Oklahoma Daily. “That’s that whole championship mindset. The championship mindset came out the second game.”

The 52-3 Sooners have scored 426 runs this season, surrendering just 61.

The second-seeded UCLA Bruins (49-6) were also forced into an elimination game in the previous round, after dropping their first tilt with the Missouri Tigers 5-1. They responded by run-ruling their foes 13-1.

“We haven’t had much adversity all year and the fact that we’re having adversity at this time of the season could be one of two things — panic or fight back,” Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said, according to the Daily Bruin. “We’re going to supers and I’m proud of this entire team to be able to punch back and put themselves in a position to move on.”

Complete Super Regionals Schedule

According to NCAA.com: