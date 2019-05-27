Stanley Cup Finals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Finals via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

2019 Stanley Cup Finals Preview

The Blues are vying for their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. They hadn’t reached the Cup Final since they fell in their third consecutive championship series in 1970.

The 2018-19 campaign didn’t get off to a promising start. The franchise dismissed head coach Mike Yeo after opening the season 7-9-3, and the team still had more losses than wins with fewer than 30 games remaining in the season.

Under new coach Craig Berube, the team assembled an 11-game winning streak that spanned from late January to the middle of February to get them to a 32-22-5 mark.

They also won eight of their last 10 regular season games to finish the year 45-28-9.

“We were talking about it (in December), I’m not going to lie,” Russian forward Vladimir Tarasenko said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I felt like our team can do more than what we used to do, when we were last place in the league. When some of those guys get confidence in each other and confidence in themselves, the results (will) come. As soon as we started playing for each other, work a little bit harder and maybe a little bit simple, it’s going to give us success because we have a good team. Now we’re here, and it’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”

Tarasenko scored a team-high 33 goals in the regular season to go with 35 assists. His 68 points were second to Canadian center Ryan O’Reilly’s 77 (28 goals, 49 assists).

Rookie netminder Jordan Binnington joined the team in December and shortly claimed the starting role. He stopped 92.7 percent of shots on goal and his 1.89 goals against average led the league.

He’s started every game for St. Louis in the postseason, going 12-7 with a 91.4 save percentage and a 2.36 goals against average while dispatching, in order, the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks.

The Blues surrendered just 223 goals during the regular season, the sixth-lowest mark in the league.

The Bruins (49-24-9), seeking their seventh Stanley Cup title, yielded 215 goals, the fourth-best mark.

Canadian forward Brad Marchand led the squad with 100 points in the regular season (36 goals and a team-high 64 assists), and 22-year-old Czech forward David Pastrnak led the team with 38 goals despite playing just 66 games.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask has been immaculate in the playoffs, posting a 94.2 save percentage and a 1.84 goals against average while leading his side past the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Carolina Hurricanes.

“This is the Stanley Cup. This is what everyone plays for,” Boston’s Canadian forward Jake DeBrusk said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s going to be fun, physical and pretty intense, so hopefully the body holds up for everybody here.”