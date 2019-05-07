Stars vs Blues Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Dallas Stars will host the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center for a Game 7 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday.

Stars vs Blues Game 7 Preview

Facing elimination, the Blues forced Game 7 with a 4-1 victory at home on Sunday. Left wing David Perron scored what’d stand as the game-winner late in the second period, though he didn’t know it at first.

“I honestly never saw the puck,” Perron said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I didn’t even see it go in. The guys just grabbed me and I was excited.”

He added: “I don’t think I’ve ever scored a goal like that where I kind of — not guess, you know when it’s coming. But you just kind of get the momentum into it and see what happens basically. And it worked out.”

The 30-year-old banged home a feed from center Oskar Sundqvist in front of Stars goaltender Ben Bishop.

“I looked at taking the shot and I had a pretty bad angle,” Sundqvist said, per the Post-Dispatch. “I saw Perron on the backdoor and I know he’s got a heavy stick, and he’s good at (being) in that area. I’m happy that he got that puck in. It’s nice to see.”

After taking a 2-1 series lead, the Blues dropped two straight, on the road then at home. They outshot the Stars 39-27 in Game 5, but managed to get just one past Bishop, losing 2-1.

“I think the biggest difference between Games 5 and 6 for us (was) just being more aggressive all over the ice,” Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said, according to the Post-Dispatch. “I think we came at them everywhere, played tight, got to our game pretty quick. Obviously that first goal helped too, getting that in the first couple minutes.”

In the third period of Game 6, the Blues notched two more goals on Bishop after a Colton Parayko slap shot struck him in the collarbone. A trainer tended to Bishop and he eventually gave way to backup Anton Khudobin.

Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said Bishop was “fine.”

“I feel great about Game 7,” Montgomery said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “When I was a little kid every time I played street hockey or I played in my basement with my cousin, it was always Game 7 every time. I’m excited.”

St. Louis and Dallas finished third and fourth in the Western Conference with 99 and 93 points. The Stars won three of their four regular season meetings.

“It’s exciting,” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said, per the Morning News. “What a great opportunity in front of us. For both teams to go out there, battle it out for one game. Winner take all.”