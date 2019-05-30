The Memorial Tournament Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, will host the 44th Memorial Tournament from Thursday to Sunday.

Coverage of the Memorial Tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the Memorial Tournament via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different — and more extensive — than the television broadcasts.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the Memorial Tournament live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, the Golf Channel, and CBS (available live in most markets) are two of 95-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Memorial Tournament on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the Memorial Tournament on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

2019 Memorial Tournament Preview

Last year, Muirfield Village Golf Club was the site of Bryson DeChambeau’s second PGA Tour victory, following his win at the 2017 John Deere Classic.

The Modesto, California, native hit a -15 to enter a playoff with Kyle Stanley and An Byeong-hun, claiming the title with a birdie on the second hole.

“It allowed me in any situation to be able to win,” DeChambeau said of last year’s victory, according to The Columbus Dispatch. “What I mean by that is I didn’t hit the ball very well, and I beat the best players in the world, it felt like, so that gave me a lot more confidence than winning the John Deere, even though the John Deere gave me a lot of confidence, too.”

DeChambeau went on to win three more PGA Tour events in the 2018 season: The Northern Trust, the Dell Technologies Championship, and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He’s still in search of a first-place finish in 2019.

“I took a behavioral test about a year ago that showed me a lot about who I was, and it made a lot of sense,” the 25-year-old said, per the Dispatch. “But there’s even deeper stuff in regards to impulse control, emotional control and social environment control. … I’ve cared about the technical side for so long, I’m coming to realize there are some edges I can get on the emotional side.”

He added: “Someone will say golf is a game you’ll never truly understand. I’m OK with that fact. But I will try to learn as much as I can … so that I, hopefully, gain an advantage over other players.”

DeChambeau will be paired with two other past winners: Justin Rose, who claimed his first Tour win at Muirfield Village in 2010, and Tiger Woods, who won his fifth Memorial title in 2012.

Rose will be without longtime caddie Mark Fulcher, who’s taking an indefinite leave in the wake of heart surgery.

“After an amazing 11 years with Fooch, our successful run together has finished for now, as Fooch is required to take an indefinite leave of absence from caddying to focus on his health and well being after the heart procedure earlier this year,” Rose wrote on Instagram. “He has been medically advised that a further period of recuperation is required. I wish him all the best as he works on getting 100% fit and healthy. I also have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future.”