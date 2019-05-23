Tigres vs Leon Live Stream: How to Watch Final in USA

The Liga MX Clausura final gets underway Thursday at Estadio Universitario, as Tigres UANL hosts Leon for the first leg of their pivotal matchup.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on Univision.

Tigres vs Leon Preview

Seeking their eighth overall title and first since the Clausura 2014, Leon have put together a near-perfect season.

Following a 14th-place finish during the 2018 Apertura campaign, La Fiera went an astonishing 13-2-2 to top the 2019 Clausura table. They piled on 41 goals in those 17 matches, which was eight more than anyone else, and they conceded just 14 times, which was also a league-best. Their 12-match winning streak established a new Liga MX record, and their 41 total points was the most ever in a 17-match season.

Despite Leon’s dominance, though, Tigres weren’t far behind, as Ricardo Ferretti’s squad went 11-4-2 to finish second on the table with 37 points. They are chasing their seventh title overall and fourth since 2015 (Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017).

And as it would turn out, finishing first and second would prove to be crucial for both squads. Each team played to a draw in the semifinals–Leon 1-1 vs America and Tigres 1-1 vs Monterrey–but were able to advance to the final due to Liga MX’s tiebreaker rules, which favor the higher-seeded club.

Nevertheless, no matter how you feel about the tiebreaker rules, the end result in this case is the two most deserving teams playing it out for the trophy.

It’s also a good way to bring this year’s campaign full circle, as these two squads played to a 2-2 draw way back on January 5 to open the season. An 89th-minute goal from Yairo Moreno appeared to give Leon the victory, but a penalty in waning seconds allowed Andre-Pierre Gignac to equalize for Tigres.

Leon will be without striker Jose Juan Macias, who is with Mexico for the Under-20 World Cup, which means that even more of the attacking load will fall on the shoulders of Angel Mena. But if this season is any indication, he’ll certainly be up for the challenge–the 31-year-old Cruz Azul signing has piled up 14 goals and 12 assists in 21 matches this season.

For Tigres, defenders Carlos Salcedo and Jesus Duenas are both unlikely to play due to injuries. Both played in the first leg against Monterrey, while Duenas sat out the second leg. Gignac, who missed some time earlier in the season, is expected to be able to play.

The second leg of this matchup will take place Sunday, May 26, at Estadio Leon.