Trout vs Gausha Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of Trout vs Gausha via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Light middleweight boxers Terrell Gausha and Austin Trout will fight at Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday.

The fight card starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FS1 on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Trout vs Gausha on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the fight (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Trout vs Gausha on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Trout vs Gausha on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Trout vs Gausha Preview

Gausha (20-1) hasn’t fought since November 2017, when he took a unanimous decision loss in his attempt to nab Erislandy Lara’s IBO and WBA World super welterweight titles.

“Terrell is a well-rounded boxer with a lot of talent, and that’s something I saw in Terrell from Day One,” Gausha’s trainer Manny Robles said, according to Premier Boxing Champions. “Recently, there has been a big change in his personal life and his personality. That’s probably been the biggest change I saw. Once he got married, Terrell matured and his diet is better. She’s also been able to help him psychologically.

“What bothered Terrell is knowing that he is a much better boxer than what he showed against Lara. You don’t get angry about it; you address it and eliminate the mistakes. Terrell always had world-class ability.”

The Cleveland native and former Olympian now lives and trains in Encino, California.

“I get to live and train in peace,” Gausha said, per Premier Boxing Champions. “I love Cleveland. I love where I came from. That won’t ever change. But my focus has to be on boxing. I grew up in a tough section of Cleveland. Where I came from, to be honest, a lot of people didn’t and don’t make it. The friends I grew up with were either killed or doing life sentences.

“It’s why boxing has been, and always will be, important to me. Boxing has always been my way out. So, when I lost to Lara that was threatened.”

The 33-year-old Trout won the first 26 bouts of his career, claiming the WBA (Regular) light middleweight title and defending it four times before losing a unification fight with Canelo Alvarez and following that up with his own loss to Lara, both in 2013.

Trout then rattled off four straight victories, but the Las Cruces, New Mexico, native has dropped three of four since.

For the Gausha clash, he trained with Floyd Mayweather Sr. and strength and conditioning coach Rob Garcia in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The thing about making little tweaks is it can make drastic changes,” Trout said, according to the Las Cruces Sun News. “When you change an angle, a one or two degree change can make a big difference at the end of the day.”

He added: “I try to get better every time out. We go back and see where we made mistakes and tighten those up. It’s my first time with Garcia, but little changes can make a huge difference. After Saturday, the next camp we will be more in tune than we were for this camp.”