UFC 237 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC PPV Online

You can buy UFC 237 right here. For more information and an event preview, read on below.

UFC 237 will take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday.

The main PPV card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the fights online through the ESPN+ PPV. You have two different options when ordering the PPV card, and those depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 237 ($59.99 value) for $79.99 total.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 237 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can order UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 237 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to be signed in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 237 Preview

Four main card fights are scheduled to take place before Rose Namajunas defends her UFC strawweight belt against Jessica Andrade: Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia (at a catchweight of 141 pounds); Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli (welterweight); José Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight); and Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva (middleweight).

Outside of the title fight, Volkanovski’s bout with a legend of his weight class arguably carries the most significance. The 30-year-old Australian is 19-1 in his MMA career, hasn’t lost in over six years, and is 6-0 in his UFC tenure. Most recently, he dismantled Chad Mendes in the second round of their fight at UFC 232.

Volkanovski expects a victory over Aldo to earn him an opportunity to fight Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title next.

“I definitely want that belt,” Volkanovski said, according to Sports Illustrated. “That would look very good on my shoulder, and very good on the wall at the gym, too. This is definitely a No. 1 contender fight. A title match is exactly what’s next for me. When I go out there and do what I plan on doing in Aldo’s home country, then it becomes a no-brainer.”

Volkanovski said of his opponent, “Jose is very explosive and very dangerous, but against my pressure and patience, he won’t be able to keep up.”

Aldo has said he plans to fight once more after his bout with Volkanovski then retire. But that could change if he gets another shot at Holloway, wins, and is expected to defend the belt.

“That’s still the plan, but everything can change due to the fact that we’re very close to a title shot,” Aldo told MMA Junkie. “I think, winning this fight, there’s no way I don’t fight (for the belt), whether it’s with Holloway or whomever is the champion. It might change because of that, but I’m very close to retiring.”

The 32-year-old lost his featherweight belt to Holloway at UFC 212, then fell again in their rematch at UFC 218, losing via TKO on punches both times.

“(I’d fight) completely different,” Aldo said of a potential third fight with Holloway, per MMA Junkie. “I think in the first one we started off really well, and he was able to land a good strike and end the fight. Not the second one; in the second one I was stubborn. I think I shouldn’t have gone in there so angry, (looking) to return that knockout. It really got in the way. Not now. Now we’d do the correct strategy, and I have chances of beating him.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus