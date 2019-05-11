UFC 237 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy UFC 237 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

A light heavyweight bout between Ryan Spann and Antonio Rodrigo Noguiera highlights the preliminary fights for UFC 237, which will be held at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 237 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

The early prelims won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of those fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, every week.

Additionally, Namajunas vs Andrade and the UFC 237 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. If you want to watch both the early prelims and the main card, you can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 237 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you only want to watch only the early prelims, You can start a free seven-day trial of just ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the early prelims on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 237 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC 237 Prelims Preview

In his second UFC bout, 27-year-old light heavyweight Ryan Spann (15-5 career, 1-0 in the UFC) will take on veteran Antonio Rodrigo Noguiera (23-8, 6-5).

Spann requested the fight after watching Noguiera TKO Sam Alvey with punches in September at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Anders, where Spann debuted in the UFC with a unanimous decision victory over Luis Henrique.

“We asked for it and they gave it to us. We wanted this,” Spann said, according to UFC.com. “It’s not on anything cocky it’s out of respect. Seeing him in Sao Paulo and I was like, “man that’s a big deal right there”, and I was like, “I want that.” It’s a big opportunity. I wasn’t expecting to get it but they gave it to us so like I said God has a plan with everything and we’re going to execute.”

Nogueira’s win over Alvey was his first fight in almost two years. The Brazilian will turn 43 in June.

“Young guys, they want to challenge the old guys. I don’t feel I’m an old guy,” Nogueira told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “But I think it’s normal. It’s going to be a good challenge for me. I’m 42 years old, I’m going to win (against) a guy 27 years old, I’m going to feel 26.”

While the older fighter has lost five of his last nine bouts, his storied career has included victories over MMA legends like Tito Ortiz, Rashad Evans, Dan Henderson, and Alistair Overeem, the last of which he beat twice.

That list of victims is part of why Spann believes a win over Nogueira could help fast-track his UFC career.

“We’re trying to get where we gotta go and we’re trying to get there as soon as possible,” Spann said, according to ESPN. “He’s got a big name. What better way to introduce yourself than by taking out a god in his native land?”

Spann will have significant edges in height (6’5″ to 6’2″) and reach (81.5″ to 75″).

“He’s very big, so I have to move a lot with my head, I have to move a lot with my legs,” Nogueira said, per MMA Junkie. “I want to be on the side, because if I’m in front of him it’s going to be a little bit dangerous. He’s very big. I have to move a lot.”

Spann fought for various promotions before finding his way to the UFC, and appeared twice in Dana White’s Contender Series, losing to Karl Roberson in 2017 before besting Emiliano Sordi a year later.

