USA vs Mexico Women’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

USWNT vs Mexico Preview

The tilt with Mexico will be Team USA’s third and final send-off match prior to the World Cup, which will be held in France. They bested South Africa 3-0 on May 12 then blasted New Zealand 5-0 four days later.

In 2015, the USWNT became the first squad to win the Women’s World Cup for a third time. They enter this year’s tournament as the No. 1 team in the world.

“I think that our team has gotten better,” striker Christen Press said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “Just the resources that our team has compared to four years ago, they are phenomenally better, and I think that other countries, other federations, are experiencing those same types of changes. I think the fact that it’s going to be the most competitive World Cup ever is amazing and what you hope is that the next World Cup, we’re all saying the same thing.

“As we continue to pour resources into female athletes, female soccer players, you’ll see the game just take off. We really believe that and we play to prove that.”

Four years ago, midfielder Carli Lloyd became the first woman to score a hat trick in a World Cup final, completing the feat in the 16th minute of the 5-2 win over Japan. It remains the fastest hat trick in any World Cup final.

The 36-year-old, who debuted for the senior team in 2005, said the upcoming tournament will likely be her last World Cup.

“I’m really excited,” Lloyd said, per Pro Soccer USA. “For me, personally, I have a little bit of a different mindset, this being the fourth and most likely last World Cup of mine. Ya know, kind of just taking it day by day, embracing the journey a little bit more. I think we as humans get so stuck in looking ahead and not really embracing and being in the moment. These last couple of years have really taught me to just be in the moment, really savor each and every moment. … Just looking forward to kind of getting over there and making it happen.

“I think we’re a very talented group, the most talented we’ve had going into a major tournament like this, in my opinion, and we’re gonna go for it.”

Don’t be surprised if head coach Jill Ellis experiments with her lineups in the final game before the World Cup, both to see wheat she has at the end of her bench and to keep her stars fresh.

“We always need to be prepared for everything,” left back Crystal Dunn said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “If I’ve learned anything on this team, it’s don’t expect anything to be given. Don’t expect anything from the coaching staff — they’re always going to throw a curveball at just us to see how we react, and I think we want to make sure everyone’s prepared.”