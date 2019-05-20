Warriors vs Blazers Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center on Monday for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Warriors vs Blazers Game 4 Preview

The Warriors once again overcame a large deficit to take Game 3 and push the Blazers to the brink of a sweep.

The home team led by as many as 18 late in the second quarter, but Golden State more than doubled their total in the third, 29-13, to take command and win 110-99; Portland led by 17 in the second half of Game 2 before falling 114-111.

Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard shot an ugly 5-of-18 for 19 points in Game 3, turning the ball over five times. He’s shooting just 32.6 percent in the series.

“Everybody’s tired,” Lillard said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s the third round of the playoffs after a long season. Our last series, I got a lot of attention. The team was giving me a lot of attention and the same thing in this series. It takes a lot to deal with that and go out and chase guys around on the defensive end.”

On Sunday, Lillard confirmed that he’d suffered a rib injury during a scramble for the ball in Game 2, but said the ailment hasn’t affected his play.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s affecting my game,” he said, per ESPN. “It’s there, but it’s not something that’s affecting anything that I’m doing. Obviously you feel it, but that’s it.”

Lillard added: “I’m seeing (Warriors forward) Draymond Green, and he’s behind that kind of like tracking my movements, so it’s like a next layer of defense that I’m paying attention to so whereas like I’m not, I guess, wanting to explode and get around that guy because I see what’s waiting for me, and then just the crowd, and put myself in a tough position. It’s tough. They’re doing a good job in their coverages.”

Green notched a triple-double in Game 3 — 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists — while pitching in four assists.

“I don’t even know what to say about Draymond,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, per AP. “He was a wrecking ball, destroying everything in his path.”

Warriors stars Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins both suffered injuries earlier in the playoffs and have yet to return.

“I think it’s very motivating for us to try to sweep this series and have that time off,” Green told reporters on Sunday, according to ESPN. “Obviously we’re a little banged up, so nine days off would be great for us. Allow Andre (Iguodala) time to heal, Shaun (Livingston)’s old — but also allow the possibility of Kevin (Durant) and DeMarcus (Cousins) to get healthy and come back as well. So I think it’s very important for us to come out tomorrow with the right mindset.”