Warriors vs Raptors Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Warriors vs Raptors Game 1 Preview

The Warriors, in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals, are vying for their fourth title in five years. The Raptors, who came into existence in 1995, are entering their first ever title series.

But Toronto does feature four players — Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka, and Marc Gasol — who’ve run up against Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the postseason.

“It helps, in terms of knowing how great they are as an offensive team,” Ibaka said, according to ESPN. “Sometimes it’s tough when you don’t know, and you just go out there and play with the flow of the game. [Then] they are going to beat you so bad.

“The fact we already know how great they are — not good, great — that helps. That helps us to be prepared mentally, and then watch tape to try to figure out what to do.”

The big man added: “Just don’t be lazy against them. The way they play, they try to make you fall asleep out there — and then you see Steph out there and he’s going to keep going and then you fall asleep and then he keeps going and gets a wide-open 3.

“They just keep moving. It’s nonstop. [Steph] and Klay and Draymond, the way they push the ball out there, it’s one of those teams where you have to be focused for 48 minutes. You can’t relax, because if you relax, and they get hot, it’s going to be a long night.”

In 2016, Ibaka’s Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 3-1 series lead to Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

A year earlier, Gasol’s Memphis Grizzlies led the Warriors 2-1 in the conference semifinals before dropping three straight.

“They do a great job with their positioning on the floor, their passing, their counteractions, the second, third counter.” the center said, per ESPN. “They see the scheme and they have a counter for that scheme. It’s a multiple-effort game.

“You know Steph and Klay are gonna make shots. You can count on that. The other guys, you have to keep them under control.”

As members of the Spurs, Leonard and Green met Golden State in the 2017 conference semifinals, but Leonard suffered a leg injury in Game 1 and the Warriors swept.

The Raptors star is averaging 31.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the 2019 playoffs.

“He’s been playing amazing this whole playoff run and really all season,” Curry said, according to The Associated Press. “He’s always at his own pace, and never seems to get rushed or be in a hurry. He’s obviously physically gifted and strong. He can get to his spots, but he’s become a really good shooter. Off the dribble, getting to a spot, rising up. … But we have some capable — beyond capable — defenders to guard him.”

Warriors star forward Kevin Durant still doesn’t have a timetable to return to action from a calf strain. Center DeMarcus Cousins has been cleared to play in Game 1, though he hasn’t fully recovered from his quadriceps injury.