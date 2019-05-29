How to Watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 11 Online

Season 11 of American Ninja Warrior airs tonight, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. For those who are fans of the show and want to watch the premiere, along with the other new episodes for the 2019 summer season, but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Now let’s get into the details about the new season of American Ninja Warrior, from the show schedule to episode descriptions.

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” 2019 TIME & SCHEDULE: The show airs on Wednesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. Halfway through the season, the schedule will change. Here is the rundown on the episode schedule:

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT

Episode

1 “Los Angeles City Qualifiers” on May 29, 2019

2 “Atlanta City Qualifiers” on June 5, 2019

3 “Oklahoma City Qualifiers” on June 10, 2019

4 “Baltimore City Qualifiers” on June 17, 2019

5 “Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers”on June 24, 2019

6 “Cincinnati City Qualifiers” on July 1, 2019

7 “Los Angeles City Finals” on July 15, 2019

8 “Atlanta City Finals” on July 22, 2019

Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT

Episode

9 “Oklahoma City Finals” on July 29, 2019

10 “Baltimore City Finals” on August 5, 2019

11 “Seattle/Tacoma City Finals” on August 12, 2019

12 “Cincinnati City Finals” on August 19, 2019

13 “National Finals Night 1” on August 26, 2019

14 “National Finals Night 2” on September 2, 2019

15 “National Finals Night 3” on September 9, 2019

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” SEASON 11 CHANNEL: The show airs on the NBC network.

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” SEASON 11 EPISODE 1: The first episode of the season is the Los Angeles City Qualifiers and the official description of what to expect reads, “Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles, including two new ones: walk the Plank and Spring Forward; in a new twist to the qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the national finals.”

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” SEASON 11 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the season is the Atlanta City Qualifiers and it is set to air on June 5, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “Last season’s ‘last ninja standing’, Drew Drechsel, and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole are among the notable competitors who will face Atlanta’s challenging obstacles, including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are both new this year.”