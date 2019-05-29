How to Watch Archer Season 10 Online Without Cable

Archer returns for Season 10–titled Archer: 1999–on Wednesday, May 29, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

‘Archer’ Season 10 Preview

As has been the case in the previous two seasons, Archer the character remains in a coma, which means Archer the series will once again reinvent itself with a new theme and different characters.

These characters, of course, will be voiced by the same actors, and while they may have different physical presences, they still have similar personal traits to the original versions. For example, Season 10, which takes place in space, sees Amber Nash’s Pam character turn into an alien.

There’s another significant difference about Season 10–it will be the first in which every episode isn’t written by the show’s creator, Adam Reed. He suggested last year that this would be his last season working on the show, though that doesn’t necessarily mean the show itself–which has yet to be renewed for another season–will be coming to an end.

That said, the early reviews for Archer: 1999 are still positive.

“Archer: 1999 is another strong entry in an ever-developing series,” writes Indie Wire’s Ben Travers. “The animation is stunning, as the shortened episode order (eight instead of 10) and release delay (FX has been giving the team an extra month or so for the past three seasons) accommodate brand new set and character designs, not to mention some snazzy VFX during the various space battles. The timing and jokes are still right on point. The episodes even jump quickly between genre staples, with one episode showing Archer & Co. chasing an escaped, face-hugging alien around the ship and another showing them squaring off in an intergalactic gladiator match.”

The first four episodes of the season are titled: “Bort the Garj,” “Happy Borthday,” “The Leftovers” and “Dining with the Zarglorp.”