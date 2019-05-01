How to Watch the Billboard Music Awards 2019 Online

Tonight is the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and there are a ton of huge performers lined up to take the stage. This year’s big event airs on the NBC network, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or access to a TV provider login, you can still watch the BBMAs as they air live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Kelly Clarkson is the host of this year’s BBMAs, and she is also a performer at the show. Clarkson hosted last year’s show and she recently spoke with Billboard about hosting again. Clarkson stated, “I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more. We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Just last night, Clarkson appeared live on The Voice, as she is one of the season 16 judges, so she’s had a packed schedule. According to Us Weekly, for Clarkson’s opening monologue, she has something special planned. An insider said she “has a big, fun opening monologue planned for the Billboard Music Awards with special surprise guests including Rob Gronkowski. She’s doing an opening monologue and performance and there will be [more] surprise guests.”

Some of the performers set to take the stage tonight, aside from Clarkson, are Mariah Carey, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Paula Abdul, BTS, and the Jonas Brothers. There are some major comebacks and performances prepared, so it’s sure to be a good night. Presenters include but are not limited to Terry Crews, Julianne Hough, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, and Becky G. And, for those Cobra Kai and Karate Kid fans out there, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, aka Daniel and Johnny, are presenting as well.

Brendon Urie, of Panic! at the Disco, is performing at the start of the show with Taylor Swift, for her song “Me!” And, just a day ahead of the big performance, Urie received the Key to the City, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in celebration of his outstanding achievements in music, as reported by Billboard.

It’s been quite a while since Swift has performed at an awards show, so this is a big comeback event for the star. And, it’s the first live performance of her latest single “Me!” Tune in to watch T-Swift, as well as the rest of the BBMAs performers tonight.