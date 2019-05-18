How to Watch Man City vs Watford FA Cup Final in US

Manchester City and Watford will meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

2019 FA Cup Final Preview

Having secured the League Cup in February and the Premier League championship in April, a Manchester City victory on Saturday would solidify the first domestic treble in Premier League history.

The Sky Blues have lost just once in their previous 20 matches — in the first leg of a Champions League tie with Tottenham that saw the Spurs advance to the semifinals, ending an attempt at a quadruple.

City’s Premier League title made them the first repeat champions since Manchester United took three in a row from 2007 to 2009.

“Sometimes it is easier to win a title when you have not won it for a long time,” Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola said, according to BBC Sport. “It is more complicated to win it back-to-back after last season.

“This is one of the best groups of players I have trained in my life, one of the best groups of human beings I have lived with, for the fact that after getting 100 points (in 2017-18), they want to try to win again and again.

“They did not just win the Carabao Cup, but reached the final of the FA Cup. For one situation we are out of the Champions League but it has been incredible. That means a lot this season more than last season.

“Last season the opponents could not stay in our rhythm, but this season we had an opponent who were always in front of us, seven points at one stage, but we were there every single day.

“After 100 points, there was a tendency that the levels would drop and it was completely the opposite. They are heroes for me because you are leading them, being with them every day. We did not have one midweek off in five months, and that is incredible.”

Watford have never won a major trophy in English football. Their closest bid came in 1984, when they reached the finals of the FA Cup.

This year, they dropped their last three Premier League matches to settle into 11th place by season’s end.

That they’re playing such favored opponents in this attempt at a trophy would add significance should they win, according to captain Troy Deeney.

“I think let’s just talk about what if we’ve won the game. There’s no excuses then,” the 30-year-old striker said, according to ESPN. “It’s not like, Oh, you won it but you didn’t play any of the big boys or anything like that. You have to get to this level of competition and play the best manager of this generation. You’ve got some of the best players around and then you’ve got us trying to stand in their way.”