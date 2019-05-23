How to Watch This Is Farrah Fawcett ABC Special Online

ABC’s This Is Farrah Fawcett airs tonight at 8/7c, and the two hour-long special will give fans of the late Charlie’s Angels actress an inside look at rare video footage, exclusive interviews, and stunning new details on Fawcett’s life before she lost her battle with cancer almost a decade ago.

ABC’s Special Will Focus on Fawcett’s Life, Career & Lasting Legacy

The two-hour special on the late pop culture icon will feature never-before-seen footage of Fawcett, along with a plethora of exclusive interviews with friends, family and loved ones closest to the actress.

From her iconic red bathing suit poster to her various acting roles, Fawcett took the 1970s by storm and captivated the nation with her every move. However, she was faced with her biggest challenge yet when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of anal cancer, that eventually metastasized in her liver and proved fatal. She died three years later on June 25, 2009, after flying around the world to meet with different doctors and trying various forms of treatment, both alternative and aggressive.

Now, almost 10 years after her death, ABC’s special reports on her life, career, fame and the lasting impact she made on the world, told through exclusive interviews with those who knew her best and rare footage from the personal video diaries she recorded during her fight against cancer.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch ABC’s special This Is Farrah Fawcett.