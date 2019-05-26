How to Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Bonus Episode, ‘The Last Watch,’ Online Tonight for Free

Is Game of Thrones really airing a bonus episode tonight? Yes and no. There is no Episode 7 that continues the story of Westeros. However, HBO is airing a two-hour documentary called The Last Watch, which will delve into some fascinating behind-the-scenes stories involving the actors and producers. We’ll no doubt learn more about Westeros tonight, even if it’s not in the form of a brand new episode. You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more. (By the way, if you watch on HBO Now or HBO Go, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary Preview

According to HBO, the documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO’s description, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

The official synopsis reads: “An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production that reveals the tears and triumphs of the cast and crew involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life.”

This is a good way to conclude the series, since fans are still divided about how the season ended. Warning: major spoilers below for Season 8.

Fans were disappointed about Daenerys’ descent into madness. They weren’t angry that it happened, but they felt like the buildup wasn’t big enough or believable enough. Perhaps if the season had been longer, the story could have been fleshed out more to indicate why Dany would suddenly start burning innocents.

The choice of Bran as the new king also surprised fans. Personally, I can see it better if he was chosen because he’s not truly human anymore and lacks emotions, which are traits that really hurt the last few kings and queens. I feel like Tyrion’s story argument fell a bit flat. On the other hand, I loved how Brienne added to Jaime’s story in the book, giving him an honorable sendoff. And I loved Jon Snow’s ending. I feel like he’s going to be happy living north with Ghost, Tormund, and the wildlings.

