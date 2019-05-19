How to Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Online Tonight for Free

The most amazing saga in television history is coming to an end tonight. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6, the finale of the series, is premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) tonight, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Last week featured a shocking turn of events with Daenerys that fans are still debating with furor. How will the characters react after what happened? You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Preview

King’s Landing and Westeros will never be the same, and the devastation that many sought to avoid with King Aerys happened many years later with his daughter. Here’s a look back at what happened last week (with many spoilers for Episode 5 and earlier.)

In prior episodes, Arya surprise-killed the Night King, wiping out his entire army with a plunge of the Valyrian dagger that was once used to try to take Bran’s life in Season 1. Then she later turned down a marriage proposal from Gendry, much to fans’ sad realization.

Tyrion told Bran that he would be lord of Winterfell, but Bran didn’t want that. “I don’t really want anymore… Mostly I live in the past.”

Dany begged Jon to keep his lineage a secret. Which Jon did, for about five minutes before spilling the truth to Arya and Sansa. Sansa kept the secret for a few hours before telling Tyrion. Then last week, word got back to Daenerys and she felt betrayed.

She had just lost Rhaegal to Euron’s fleet when she went to Dragonstone. According to David Benioff, Dany “kind of forgot” about Euron’s fleet.

Jaime abandoned Brienne for King’s Landing and Cersei. When he got there, he did find his sister ultimately. But they died together as the Red Keep crumbled.

Daenerys, dealing with rejection from Jon and the deaths of Rhaegal and Missandei (not to mention Jorah just a day or so before that), lost her mind. She easily beat the Golden Company and the Lannister guard, but when Cersei rang the bell of surrender, she decided to torch King’s Landing and innocent residents instead, including women and children.

In the end, Jon and Davos rushed some people to safety, and Arya barely survived. The Hound died killing the Mountain, and Arya rode away on a mysterious white horse.

