How to Watch ‘Good Omens’ Amazon Prime TV Show Online

Good Omens is a new TV show on Amazon Prime, set to be released on May 31, 2019. It’s a six-part series that has been produced by both Amazon Studios and BBC Studios. And, it features a ton of familiar faces in the cast. If you want to watch the show and have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to this page to start watching on your desktop after the show is released, or you can watch via streaming device on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can go here to sign up for a 30-day free trial and begin watching immediately.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, you can click here to start watching.

If you want to watch via your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick, via a tablet or different streaming device, you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

When signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, there are a number of different options to choose from:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and tonight’s game. You can click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and NFL games, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can click here to start a free trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial. You can click here to sign up

Once you’ve signed up, you can click here to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

The new series is based on the 1990 novel “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch” by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. During a New York Comic Con panel, Gaiman revealed that, “A few years ago, Terry and I thought it might be a really good idea to try looking for television. We went looking for writers, and everyone went, ‘No, it’s too weird.’” Pratchett, who didn’t have long to live, asked Gaiman to see the project through. Unfortunately, Pratchett died in 2015, before the show could be developed and released.

In honor of Pratchett, though he had passed away, BBC revealed that a seat was saved for him at the Good Omens premiere, along with his trademark hat, placed in the front row.

Terry Pratchett’s hat and scarf are on an empty chair in the front row of the @GoodOmensPrime world premiere, as promised by @neilhimself #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/RKNd5bOxpc — Flora Carr (@floracarr_) May 28, 2019

When it comes to the official description of the TV show, it states, “An angel and a demon must join forces to find a way to save the world as the end of time grows near with the approaching Armageddon.”

The star-studded cast consists of several big actors, including David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen, Anna Maxwell Martin, Josie Lawrence, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, and Nick Offerman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entire series is narrated by Frances McDormand as God and Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of Satan. In an interview with BBC Radio 2, actor Sheen talked about how great and helpful it was to have creator Gaiman as part of the filming. Sheen stated, “It helped so much having Neil Gaiman being the showrunner. He was on set every day, working alongside Douglas Mackinnon, who directed it, and was at the heart of all the creative decisions, which gives you a lot of confidence. He’s not done that before.”

All six episodes are set to be released at once and here are the titles of each episode:

“In the Beginning”

“The Book”

“Hard Times”

“Saturday Morning Funtime”

“The Doomsday Option”

“The Very Last Day of the Rest of Their Lives”

Costume designer Claire Anderson recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how she came up with the styles for some of the lead characters and she said she was influenced by Keith Richards.