How to Watch Ireland vs Bangladesh Cricket in US

The cricket teams of Ireland and Bangladesh will meet at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground for the sixth ODI of the Ireland Tri-Nation Series on Wednesday.

In the United States, the match will start at 5:45 a.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes many different live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Ireland vs Bangladesh (as well as every match of the 2019 Ireland Tri-Nation Series) on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Preview

It’s been a brutal two weeks for Ireland, who nearly upset England in a one-off ODI at home before the Tri-Nation Series. They then got trounced by the West Indies in the series opener, saw their matchup with Bangladesh washed out by rain, and dropped their rematch with the Windies despite putting up an impressive 327 for 5.

“We’ve blown hot and cold these last few games, we got it right with the bat this week, got it right with the ball last week and it’s just a matter of combining both and putting in a performance that gets us over the line,” Ireland right-handed batsman Andrew Balbirnie said, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Balbirnie led his side with 135 runs off 124 balls in the second Windies defeat. Sunil Ambris outdid that performance for the opponents, posting 148 off 126.

“Once you got used to the pace of the pitch, you got good value for your shots and it got easier but that’s the art of batting,” Balbirnie said, per the Belfast Telegraph. “If you get through the first 20 balls of your innings you can really push on and fortunately I was able to do that but their guy was able to do that a bit better.

“I’ve felt good for the last two games, but found myself getting out weirdly — getting hit on the head and then run out or stumped, whatever it was (in the England match) — but I felt good in training and was moving well and to put on a big score as a batting group was great. It was great for [Paul Stirling] to get out there and score 70 and [Kevin O’Brien] to come in and do what he has been doing well for the last few months.”

Bangladesh and the West Indies are locked into the final, rendering this sixth ODI inconsequential.

The Tigers, who’ve been described by some observers as Bangladesh’s best ever squad, will look to remain sharp heading into the Cricket World Cup.

“There is little importance placed on whether this is our best squad or not,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said in late April, according to ESPNcricinfo. “We had a similar squad in the Asia Cup and nearly won it. We made the semifinals of the 2017 Champions Trophy, with mostly these players. They have not become the best team by doing anything extraordinary in the last two years. The best team doesn’t always do well. Only those who perform in the field, get the best results.”