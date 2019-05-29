How to Watch ‘NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget’ Online

No, the CBS TV show NCIS has not returned already but real NCIS stories have. Tonight premieres new episodes of NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget, a series that focuses on true stories that were handled by the United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The steps that agents have taken to track killers, hunt down terrorists and solve cases are revealed on the series.

For tonight’s showing, there will be two back-to-back episodes, airing 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT. If you would like to watch the new episodes of the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options.

When it comes to what to expect tonight, there are two episodes being shown. The first episode is titled “Roadmap to Murder” and the description of the episode, according to CBS News, states, “Agents collaborate with the Newport News Police Department in the investigation of Cory Allen Voss, a U.S. Navy communications officer murdered at an ATM in Virginia … The investigation — a collaboration with the Newport News Police Department — would lead the agents on a trail of twisted relationships, lies and secret double lives. That trail would lead to a hospital, where two of the suspects met as they served as medical guinea pigs testing drugs. Investigators would spend months listening to wiretaps and conduct around-the-clock surveillance of their suspects. Eight months after Voss was killed, two men and a woman were arrested and charged with murder.”

The second episode of season 3, airing tonight, is titled “Heartless”. When it comes to the plot synopsis, it reads, “Nearly 13 years after the mysterious death of Lt. Lee Hartley, who fell ill while serving aboard the USS Forrestal, NCIS agents reopen the case and close in on a suspect with an unusual motive. His new bride, Pamela, was beside her husband the whole time. Months after he fell ill, Hartley died. An autopsy would later reveal he died of acute arsenic poisoning. How did that happen? Investigators, as routine, turned to his new wife as a possible suspect. But, toxicology indicated Hartley was poisoned while on duty aboard the Forrestal, with 6,000 potential suspects.” CBS News further reported that with Hartley’s death, “The case went cold after a year. Then, nearly 13 years after Hartley died, the NCIS cold case squad reopened the old case file. Dozens of potential witnesses, family, and friends were re-interviewed before agents would close in on a suspect with an unusual motive.”

Rocky Carroll narrates the series. And, when it comes to the schedule of the upcoming episodes, following the premiere episodes, here is the rundown:

Episode 3 airs on June 5th.

Episode 4 airs on June 12th.

Episode 5 airs on June 19th.

Episode 6 airs on July 3rd.

Episode 7 airs on July 3rd, following episode 6.

Ahead of tonight’s two episodes, The Amazing Race will air on CBS, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT, as the season nears its end.