Wells Fargo Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Online 2019

The Wells Fargo Championship will start on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Coverage of the Wells Fargo will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

2019 Wells Fargo Championship Preview

Jason Day will look to become the tournament’s first repeat champion.

In April, he tied for fifth at the Masters despite a back ailment that had him considering a withdrawal in the first round. The 31-year-old Australian has dealt with back pain since age 13.

“Sometimes I wake up and I feel like I’m 50,” Day said after the second round of the major, according to the official PGA Tour website. “Sometimes I wake up and I feel like I’m 70. And sometimes I wake up and feel like I’m 18 again. It just comes and goes, and that’s just how it is.

“I’m just doing whatever I can to feel good.”

He hit a 67 on Day 2 for a 137 total and a share of the lead thanks in part to a pep talk from wife Ellie Day: “It’s the Masters, you need to suck it up.”

“She’s birthed three children and I haven’t, so she’s a lot stronger as a person than me with regards to pain,” Jason said, according to USA Today. “I just hit a little white golf ball around a course.”

Last year, he shot a 12-under 272 to best Nick Watney and Aaron Wise by two strokes.

Wise, 22, went pro after leading Oregon to the 2016 NCAA title and claiming the individual title.

A month after placing second behind Day at Quail Hollow in 2018, he earned his first and only PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

In the Masters, he made it past the cut at a major for the first time in four tries, finishing 17th with a 7-under 281.

“Special, you know, you don’t want it to end,” Wise said, according to The Register Guard. “It’s crazy the difference in emotions I’ve had as the week’s progressed. From getting here, feeling kind of overwhelmed and flustered, trying to learn this golf course, to playing really welcoming down the stretch, especially this weekend and kind of not wanting it to end and enjoying every second. So it’s been such a special week and really happy with the way I played the last couple days.”

Tiger Woods Missing Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods hasn’t played since his victory at the Masters and won’t make his return at Quail Hollow.

“He’s not ready to go next week,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said, according to the Associated Press. “The Masters took a lot out of him. He’s not hurt, but he is being smart.”

Woods has undergone four back surgeries in his career.