West Indies vs Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: How to Watch in US

The West Indies cricket team will play Bangladesh in the second ODI of the 2019 Ireland Tri-Nation Series at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match will start at 5:45 a.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes many different live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of West Indies vs Bangladesh (as well as every match of the 2019 Ireland Tri-Nation Series) on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Preview

The West Indies opened the Tri-Nation Series by demolishing the host nation by 196 runs in a record-setting performance.

Ireland captain William Porterfield elected to field first, a decision that immediately backfired — Windies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope obliterated the ODI record for the highest partnership in an opening wicket, combining for a stand of 365. Their side eventually amassed 381 runs.

“I feel really great about my performance today,” Campbell said, according to CricketWorld. “We had a slow start, it was not smooth sailing at the beginning, the pitch wasn’t the easiest to bat on … but once we got in and started to build a decent partnership, I knew I had to make it count.

“Shai was great. He kept talking to me and I enjoyed every moment at the crease. It was a great way to start the tournament … a very good win for the team … the bowlers did an excellent job to limit them to under 200 … and we will look to continue with this momentum in the other matches.”

Unlike Hope, Campbell is not on the Windies’ roster for the upcoming World Cup.

“Words can’t explain the way I feel right now,” Campbell said, per CricketWorld. “It’s been a long the coming the past few weeks, past few months, I’ve been putting in very hard work and I guess I can say I’m reaping successes.”

He added: “I’m just looking at it as another opportunity. I would have loved to be on the World Cup squad but having said that, the experienced guys are coming back, so I’m just looking forward to grabbing this opportunity with both hands.”

Hope and Campbell broke the ODI opening-wicket record set by Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan, who combined for 304 against Zimbabwe in July 2018.

Campbell said that during the match he wasn’t concerned with setting the record.

“Not at all. I was just thinking about team and trying to get the teams as much runs as possible.”

Bangladesh will carry the same squad that will represent the nation in the World Cup, plus a pair of talented youngsters in right-handed batsman Yasir Ali and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan.

The team is coming off a discouraging 0-3 ODI series loss in New Zealand.

“These guys are quality players, if you give them enough time at the crease they will formulize on their own (plans),” Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie said of the Windies, according to CricBuzz. “We are just trying to fast track that. We just came from New Zealand, we have the tri-series and some of the warm-up games to prepare ourselves, so we will prepare our best in the next three weeks.”