Wilder vs Breazeale Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Deontay Wilder will look to defend the WBC heavyweight title against Dominic Breazeale at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday.

The main fight card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Showtime. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Showtime on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch a live stream of Wilder vs Breazeale on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Whether you already have FuboTV or you want to start a free seven-day trial, Showtime is available as an add-on.

Once signed up, you can watch Wilder vs Breazeale live streaming on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Wilder vs Breazeale live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Wilder vs Breazeale Preview

Wilder has feuded with Breazeale for over two years. He fueled their antagonistic relationship earlier this week, with a quote from Rocky IV.

“If he dies, he dies,’’ Wilder said, according to USA Today. “This is boxing. This is not a gentleman’s sport. This is a gladiator’s sport. And with bad blood, we know I possess the power.”

The 33-year-old added: “Man, this fight, with the bad blood we got, I don’t see this fight going long. I’ll be surprised if this fight goes past three rounds. I don’t like this guy. I don’t have no good intentions for him. I wish the worst on him.”

On February 27, 2017, Wilder defended his title against Gerald Washington in Birmingham, Alabama. Breazeale bested Izu Ugonoh in an undercard bout, and was supporting Washington.

According to Wilder — a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native — Breazeale threatened his brother’s life at a hotel in the city later that night, prompting a confrontation between the fighters.

“I just put my hand in Breazeale’s face and I told him, ‘Never come to my city threatening my family ever. Don’t ever do that,'” Wilder said, per USA Today. “And it escalated from there. His coach started pushing and shoving and that’s when my team came in. They entered the building and then it was a whole scuffle.”

Wilder is 40-0-1 with 39 knockouts — 19 of which came in the first round. His last title defense, against Tyson Fury, ended in a controversial draw.

Breazeale, from Glendale, California, is 20-1. His lone loss came when he challenged Anthony Joshua for the IBF heavyweight title in June 2016.

The 33-year-old said he’s been emphasizing defense under trainer Virgil Hunter.

“I’m an offensive fighter,” Breazeale said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I like to throw my hands, like to throw big bombs, but I can forget about my defense, so we’ve been working on coming back to my home base — my defense, my fundamental stance, my jab. Virgil stops you from making a mistake. He takes the time to teach.

“I’m not very fond of Wilder’s boxing style or how he’s grown as a boxer. This is the first time he’ll face someone who can take his shot and give his shot back, and put him down on the canvas. He hasn’t been down on the canvas as a pro, and when he does, I believe he’ll realize, ‘Oh [man], I’m in for a fight.’ He’s going to have to go through his checks and balances. ‘Do I really want to get up and fight this guy, or am I done?’ When I put him down, he’s going to be done. And if he gets up, I plan on ruining his career, put him into retirement.”