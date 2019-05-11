Williams vs Hurd Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Free

Julian Williams will challenge Jarrett Hurd for boxing’s unified world light middleweight title on Saturday at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

The main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Williams vs Hurd on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Williams vs Hurd Preview

Hurd, 28, has yet to lose in 23 bouts, knocking his opponent out 16 times. The unified light middleweight title holder hails from Accokeek, Maryland, a short drive over the Potomac River from Saturday night’s venue.

Since claiming the IBF belt in Birmingham, Alabama, his three title defenses have come relatively far from home: Brooklyn, Las Vegas (where he also took the WBA and IBO belts), and Los Angeles.

Before that four-fight stretch, 17 of his 19 bouts took place in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., or nearby New Jersey.

“The change came because coming up I was just only known in my area, so I wanted to fight in other states and places to pick up a fan base, a bigger fan base worldwide,” Hurd said, according to ESPN. “I defended my title three times out of the area. I always wanted to bring the strap to my hometown and defend it there. So that’s when I wanted to come back home.

“I always said that one day I wanted to be the guy who, when I got to this position, would give back to the area here. I want to be the face of the DMV [D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area]. When you come here and talk about boxing, you’re talking about me. I’ve got the city behind me and I couldn’t be any happier about it.”

He added: “This is the first time holding my full training camp in my hometown. Usually I’m used to traveling. This is the first time I’ve fought at home since 2014 and I’m super excited. I can feel the fan base and how they support me already before the fight comes.”

The 29-year-old Williams is 26-1-1 in his career. He’s won four straight since Jermall Charlo knocked him out in the fifth round of their December 2016 bout.

“I think it’s a good opportunity. I didn’t really think too much about how difficult it would be to fight him in his hometown,” Williams said, per ESPN. “I just need an arena and some gloves. Man, just ring the bell. I didn’t really think too deep into having to fight him in his hometown.”

Williams won’t exactly be far from home, either — he’s from Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia was always known throughout the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s for the great middleweights, and then we capped it off with Bernard Hopkins,” Williams said. “Nobody ever in history did what he did at middleweight and then after middleweight. And I don’t want to compete with those guys, but I want to make my mark. I want to make my mark on boxing history, but definitely Philly history first. I want to add on to the great tradition.”