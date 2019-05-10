World Hockey Championships 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship will start on Friday in host nation Slovakia.

In the United States, most games–and all of Team USA’s games–will televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or the channel, you can watch a live stream of NHL Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of Sling TV, the only live-TV streaming service that includes NHL Network.

NHL Network is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the world championships live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 World Hockey Championships Preview

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane will captain Team USA for a second straight year. In 2018, he guided the squad to a bronze medal in Denmark.

“It was a really fun tournament for me to play with some good players and even have more of a leadership role as well with that team,” Kane said after the Blackhawks season ended in April, according to the Chicago Tribune. “It was a young team and a lot of fun playing there (in Denmark) too.

“And then you’re also representing your country, playing for the USA. So that was exciting too. USA’s never won that tournament, so it’d be fun to be part of the first team that did.”

Unlike the NHL, the top leagues in Europe wrap up before the tournament begins, giving national teams populated by players in those leagues an edge. That hasn’t stopped Canada from winning it 26 times, second to Russia/the USSR, who’ve claimed 27 golds.

The United States has yet to finish better than third, a feat they’ve achieved eight times.

The team bested Germany 5-2 in a pre-tournament tuneup on Tuesday in Mannheim. Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winner early in the third period and assisted on two other tallies.

Top NHL prospect Jack Hughes, a center who won’t turn 18 until May 14, found Philadelphia Flyers forward James Van Riemsdyk to double the lead six minutes after DeBrincat’s goal.

“Germany made it hard on us and it was a real good test as we head into the world championship,” men’s national team and Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said, according to the USA Hockey website. “It was a great atmosphere here tonight and we appreciate the hospitality we’ve received while we’ve been in Mannheim.”

The US will open their tournament against hosts Slovakia on Friday at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Team USA Roster

According to NHL.com: