Yale vs Penn State Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Yale vs Penn State Final Four Preview

The Bulldogs (14-3) claimed their first tournament-era title in 2018, the team’s first national championship since 1883.

“You go 130 years without winning [a national title], and as soon as you do, people expect you to do it again,” Yale coach Andy Shay said, according to the Daily Collegian.

Senior attackman Jack Tigh sent Yale to this year’s national semifinals with an overtime goal in his side’s 19-18 quarterfinals victory over the Penn Quakers.

“We were lucky to have the ball two times in overtime,” Tigh said, according to the Yale Daily News. “The second time I said ‘here’s our chance, we have to capitalize right now.’ I just tried to give [the team] mental confidence and try to give myself mental confidence because it could have been the last shot.”

The Bulldogs had a two-goal lead in the final minute of regulation, but the Quakers struck with 47 seconds remaining, then again with five on the clock.

“It was one of the best games I’ve ever seen or been a part of,” Shay said, per the Yale Daily news. “[Penn] is an incredible team, and they’re a huge rival of ours. Those guys should be proud of the year they’ve had.”

Yale junior TD Ierlan, the Division I leader in face-off winning percentage at 76.1 percent, took 22 of 40 face-offs against the Quakers. All but one of those wins at the X came against Penn’s own face-off maestro Kyle Gallagher, whose 62.5 percent success rate ranks 13th in Division I.

“[Gallagher] is just solid,” Ierlan said, per the Yale Daily News. “He’s taken a lot of face-offs, and you can tell he’s experienced… He’s really talented. His reaction time is phenomenal, and he’s got a great game.”

Against schools that aren’t Penn, Ierlan’s face-off winning percentage in 2019 is 82.4.

He took all 31 face-offs in the Bulldogs’ 14-13 victory over Penn State (16-1) on February 23, winning 25 of them. Nittany Lions junior Gerard Arceri, 10th in the nation with a 63.2 face-off winning percentage, lost 19 of 23 battles with Ierlan.

“It’s not just one guy’s opportunity or responsibility to make sure that we win and lose games there. It’s going to be the whole team’s,” Penn State head coach Jeff Tambroni said, per the Daily Collegian. “I think taking some of that pressure off of Gerard, [and] just having him do his very best is going to be in our best interest.”

The Nittany Lions are seeking their first ever national title.

“It’s important for us to manage all the excitement and the support and make sure that we just continue to stay the course,” Tambroni said, per the Daily Collegian.