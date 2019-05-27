Yale vs Virginia Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of Yale vs Virginia via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Yale Bulldogs and Virginia Cavaliers will play for the 2019 NCAA men’s lacrosse national title at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Yale vs Virginia Preview

The Bulldogs are vying for their second consecutive national title. Their previous and only other national title came before the NCAA, in 1883.

Yale bested Penn State 21-17 in the semifinals on Saturday. They carried a 10-2 lead into the second quarter, with face-off maestro TD Ierlan having won 10 of 13 draws. He finished the day 28-of-39.

“I think when you go into a game like this, their offense is so high-powered, and we know our offense can score with anyone,” the junior said, according to USA Today. “You know there are going to be a lot of face-offs, and you’re obviously going to lose some, so you’ve got to reset and stay focused.”

Yale freshman attacker Matt Brandau led all participants with seven goals and added an assist. Junior attacker Jackson Morrill recorded a hat trick and a pair of helpers.

“We started hot moving the ball quickly,” Morrill said, according to the Yale Daily News. “We knew Penn State could come back at any moment, so we knew it wasn’t done after the first quarter. We just tried to keep coming at them one possession at a time.”

The 38 combined goals tied an NCAA tournament record, set in Johns Hopkins’ 22-16 victory over Towson in the 1994 quarterfinals.

“I’d like to think that [Yale and Penn State] are two teams that are very difficult to stop,” Yale head coach Andy Shay said, per the Yale Daily News. “A game that fast, and a game that intense, you can just hope you’re standing at the end of it.”

The Cavaliers are seeking their third title and first since 1970. They reached the semis with a 13-12 overtime victory over Maryland, then beat Duke by the same score in double overtime for a date with the defending champs.

Virginia trailed by two in the final minute of regulation. Junior attacker Michael Kraus halved the lead with 46 seconds remaining, then sophomore attacker Ian Laviano equalized with 15 seconds on the clock.

Laviano found the back of the net again for his team-high fourth of the game with 3:09 remaining in the second overtime period.

Sophomore attacker Matt Moore assisted on both of his late strikes and added two goals of his own.

“That was an incredible look by Matt and I just had to do the easy part and put it in the back of the net,” Laviano said of the game-winner, according to ESPN. “Matt did a great job of keeping his head up; I saw the shooting space and just took it.”