Argentina vs Colombia Live Stream: How to Watch Copa America in US

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Argentina vs Colombia in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+, FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Argentina take on Colombia at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, on Saturday as each side enters Copa America group play.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Argentina vs Colombia in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Colombia on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Colombia (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Colombia (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Watch in Spanish: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Colombia (Spanish) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Argentina vs Colombia Copa America Preview

Argentina’s 14 Copa America titles are second only to Uruguay’s 15, but La Albiceleste haven’t won it all since 1993.

Star forward Lionel Messi, who’s been with the senior club since 2005, is still seeking his first major trophy with the national team, and his chances are running out.

“I don’t know if I’ll be in the next World Cup,” Messi told Fox Sports Argentina, according to ESPN. “I’ve got to see if my body holds up.

“Today I feel great, very well physically, but I’m [almost] 32 years old and I don’t know how it’s going to go.

“A lot of things can happen. I hope I don’t have any serious injuries.”

Argentina’s World Cup triumphs came in 1978 and 1986. Messi led La Albiceleste to Copa America title matches in 2007, 2015, and 2016 and to the 2014 World Cup final. He also guided them to gold at the 2008 Olympics, the nation’s second consecutive first-place finish at the summer games.

“I want to finish my career having won something with the Argentine national team, or if not having tried as many times as possible,” Messi said, per ESPN.

“I do not want to be left with the feeling that it did not happen and I let opportunities pass by.”

Argentine defender Sergio Aguero, 31, joined the senior club a year after Messi’s arrival.

“I’m more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for me,” Aguero said, according to Goal.com.

“Hopefully one day it happens.

“It’s his dream and everyone’s dream. I put myself in his place and I want to try to do my best for him to lift the Copa America.

“It’s been a long time that he comes here and he suffers. I also suffer.

“We know what he can bring and the rest have to be mentally prepared not to fail.”

Fellow Group B inhabitants Colombia have claimed the Copa America title just once, in 2001. They finished in third place in 2016, falling to eventual winners Chile in the semi-finals.

Los Cafeteros won a pair of friendlies 3-0 in preparation of this year’s tournament, besting Panama and Peru.

Captain Radamel Falcao scored from the penalty spot in the 45th minute for his side’s third goal against Panama. Head coach Carlos Queiroz replaced the apparently ailing forward with Duvan Zapata at halftime.

“I’m fine, it was just part of the game,” Falcao said, according to Goal.com.

“But there’s nothing to worry about. It was just a knock.”

Zapata again subbed in for the captain at the midway mark against Peru, scoring in stoppage time to put Colombia up three.