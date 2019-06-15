Arkansas vs Florida State CWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Florida State and all CWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Arkansas vs Florida State Preview

Last year, the Razorbacks (46-18) reached the College World Series finals for the second time in school history and first since 1979, falling to the Oregon State Beavers in three games. This is their 10th CWS appearance and sixth under head coach Dave Van Horn.

Arkansas blasted the Ole Miss Rebels 14-1 in the decisive third game of their super regionals matchup.

“What a thrill for me as coach to be a part of this and to watch these guys celebrate and the joy,” Van Horn said, according to the Arkansas athletics department website. “It’s like I told them at the beginning, the pressure for me is during the season. This is fun for me. I love Omaha. I love going to Omaha. But I really, really, truly mean it when I [say] I want them to get there and I just kind of want to go with them. It was just an incredible, incredible ride, a journey or whatever you want to call it this season. Win or lose it’s going to finish in Omaha and that’s where you want to finish.”

Razorbacks junior reliever Cody Scroggins, a ninth-round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2019 MLB draft, came on with two outs in the top of the second and his team trailing 1-0. He pitched 4.1 shutout innings, surrendering two hits and zero walks while striking out eight to earn the win.

“Yeah, we knew going into this team it was all hands on deck for both teams,” Scroggins said, per the athletics department website. “Pitching was depleted, so I just kind of knew all hands on deck when I was getting warmed up. I knew it was my time.”

Florida State (41-21) has also topped out as a College World Series runner-up, falling in the finals in 1970, 1986, and 1999. This is their 23rd appearance in the tournament and 17th under head coach Mike Martin.

The Seminoles swept the LSU Tigers in the super regionals, winning the second game 5-4 in 12 innings.

“I’d like to think that we’re not through,” Martin said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“We’re going to Omaha. Four of my favorite words are ‘See ya in Omaha.’ We’re very proud of our young men.”

Junior third baseman Drew Mendoza, a third-round pick of the Washington Nationals, drove in senior shortstop Mike Salvatore, who went to the Seattle Mariners in the ninth round, with a single in the top of the 12th.

“I don’t think … anyone in this country would put us in this place right now,” Mendoza said, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

“We’re just all blessed. It’s been an incredible ride. We’ve always believed in each other.”