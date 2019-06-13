How to Watch Australia vs Brazil Women’s World Cup in US

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Australia vs Brazil via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Australia vs Brazil Women’s World Cup Preview

Playing without superstar forward Marta, who suffered a thigh injury during training in May, Brazil trounced Jamaica in each team’s World Cup opener on the strength of a Cristiane hat trick.

“I always ask the girls to get the ball in the box, because I’ll be able to do something with it,” the forward said, according to the FIFA website. “Today it happened quite a few times.”

Brazil put six shots on target to Jamaica’s three. Brazilian wingers Debinha and Andressa regularly switched sides of the field, creating problems for the Jamaican defense while the pair fed Cristiane and Beatriz in the middle.

“Debinha and I are used to playing on either flank,” Andressa said, per FIFA. “It’s a good way of confusing your markers.”

“Defenders get used to a left-footed player dropping on to that side of the pitch for most of the game, but when a right-sided player pops up there, they don’t know whether she’s going to cut in or go wide.”

The tactic worked to great effect on Brazil’s second goal, when the right-footed Debinha found the left-footed Andressa on the right flank before the Barcelona forward slid a pass across the net to Cristiane, who pounded the ball across the line.

“It was a fine move,” Andressa said, per FIFA. “It wasn’t just Cris and I who were on the same wavelength. All four of us had a good game. We’re all delighted, regardless of who got all the goals.”

Cristiane redirected an Andressa cross into the net with her head to open the game’s scoring. Her third goal came on a free kick from just outside the box.

The Australians came out on the short end of arguably the tournament’s most thrilling game so far. In the Group C opener, Italian midfielder Barbara Bonansea equalized at 1-1 in the 56th minute after taking the ball from the Aussies in their zone.

She then headed home the game-winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

“I wouldn’t say it was a strong performance,” Australia head coach Ante Milicic said, according to BBC Sport. “It was decent but we weren’t at our best and in the end we conceded from a set piece, which was very disappointing.

“We’ll analyze the way we defended and we have three days to regroup for the Brazil game.

“We’ve got to look at both ends of the field. We had chances to score a few more but defensively we conceded a few chances as well so that’s an area we’re going to have to address.”