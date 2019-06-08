Barty vs Vondrousova Live Stream: How to Watch French Open Final Online

You can watch a live stream of Bardy vs Vondrousova via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Barty vs Vondrousova French Open Preview

The French Open will yield a first-time major winner on the women’s side.

Neither Barty nor Vondrousova had been deeper than the quarterfinals while playing singles in a Grand Slam. The 23-year-old Barty made it that far at this year’s Australian Open.

She claimed 16 of the first 17 points in her semifinals match with American 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova to lead the first set 5-0, 40-15. But Anisimova stormed back to win the opener in a tie-break.

The teenager then took a 3-0 lead in the second set before Barty mounted a comeback of her own, taking the match 6-7(4-7), 6-3, 6-3.

“I’m just proud of myself the way I was able to fight and scrap and hang in there and find a way when I kind of threw away that first set,” Barty said, according to the WTA website.

“I played some really good tennis. I played some pretty awful tennis. At the end of the day, I think I was able to scrap and fight and find a way to keep competing. That’s probably the best part that came out of today.”

The Australian added: “Obviously we have seen Sam do so well here numerous times and on many occasions have been at the business end of the tournament.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for myself and my team. We have worked so hard to put ourselves in these positions. Now, we get to go out there and really enjoy it.

“That’s the only way to approach it is to go out and enjoy it, have fun, try and play with freedom. That’s ultimately when I play my best tennis and that’s what we are after.”

Vondrousova, a 19-year-old from the Czech Republic, had never been past the fourth round of a major. She went that far in the 2018 US Open.

In the previous round, she dispatched Johanna Konta, who was playing in her fourth Grand Slam semifinals.

“It was a very tough match today and I’m just happy that I kept my nerve at the end. I’m so happy,” Vondrousova said after the 7-5, 7-6(7-2) victory, according to ESPN.

This season, she’s reached a pair of WTA finals and beaten the likes of Simona Halep, Daria Kasatkina, Jelena Ostapenko, and Elise Mertens.

“I’m just trying to play aggressive and maybe mix the points, and I just want to serve well, and move well, Vondrousova said before her meeting with Konta, according to Tennis.com. “I think all of this is my game.”